Riot is “definitely” considering a console version of Valorant

Valorant, everyone’s favourite free to play shooter that happens to sound like a topical cream for erectile dysfunction, is doing pretty well lately! The beta phase had plenty of eyeballs glued to Twitch streams, even more grifters abusing their position to score more subscribers and the proper launch has gone over well.

It’s safe to say, that Counter-Strike GO finally has a worthy challenger, in Riot Games’ fusion of pinpoint deathmatch action which mixes in a few Overwatch flavours for good measure. So when is Valorant coming to Xbox and PlayStation, huh? Is Riot somehow deathly allergic to making even more money or something? Not exactly.

Speaking to Amazon, Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of Valorant, mentioned how Riot was working on a console prototype of Valorant that was currently experiencing a few hurdles as the team attempted to maintain the core level of competitiveness that has come to define the game. “We are definitely prototyping that right now,” Donlon explained.

But there’s a way to play this game and there’s a way to experience this game that we’re not entirely sure translates completely to console play. If we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will,” said Donlon. “But we really want Valorant to stand for a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience.

No surprises there. You just can’t compare a console controller to the efficiency of a mouse and keyboard setup, which gives experienced players an advantage in competition that is simply obscene. On the plus side, at least it’d be easier to play Valorant on console and not have to worry about rampant cheating or incredibly obtrusive software designed to nip that problem in the bud.

