Rumour: EA and Lucasfilm rebooting Knights of the Old Republic

Fans of the Knights of the Old Republic bits of the Star Wars lore might be in for a treat. We recently found out that there could be both TV series and a movie based on the Knights of the Old Republic. Now come reports that there might be a game, too.

According to a report by Cinelix, citing two unnamed ninja sources, there’s a Knights of the Old Republic video game in the works. There’s a bit of confusion about what the scope of the game is, with one source saying that it’s a remake, and the other suggesting it’s a bit of a remake and a quasi-sequel that would “integrate elements from the first two games in order to bring certain things into the current Star Wars canon.”

Given how much from the Old Republic has been popping up in Star Wars of late, it’s a rumour that’s becoming hard to ignore. In 2014, Disney and Lucasfilm wiped the slate clean regarding the expanded universe, consigning Revan, star of the Knights of the Old Republic to myth status. Earlier this year, the company confirmed Revan’s status in the established canon once more, firstly through The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary which mentions Revan – while a few connections to the Old Republic were teased in The Last Jedi, for eagle-eyed fans to spot.

As a reminder, the Knights of the Old Republic stories are set around 4000 years before the formation of the Galactic Empire and the events of the Star Wars films. They’re filled with tales of the both the Jedi and the Sith at their most powerful. The first game contained a then powerful plot twist, embedded below. You should probably not watch it if you haven’t played the original game.

Even as somebody who wasn’t a Star Wars fan in general, Knights of the Old Republic was a powerful and important game for me, filled with standout moments. In fact, its less well-regarded sequel was the first game I’d ever pre-ordered (back then from a BT Games when it was still called Budget Technologies). I’d only pre-ordered because I couldn’t get a copy of Half-Life 2 on release date a month earlier, and didn’t want that happening again.

