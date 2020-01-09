RUMOUR: Overwatch 2 might be launching as early as 2020

A hastily deleted tweet has got fans speculating as to when the sequel (kind of) to Overwatch will be launching, and it may be sooner than expected.

Overwatch 2 was one of the stranger announcements to come out of Blizzcon 2019 with many people cocking an eyebrow and trying to figure out how exactly the sequel is going to work. Adding a single-player campaign with some form of storyline, character progression and updated aesthetics and maps, if it weren’t for the abundance of leaks it would no doubt have come straight out of leftfield.

While fans are no doubt excited to actually have a tangible, playable narrative in Blizzard’s colourful team-based shooter, the release date for Overwatch 2 has remained a mystery for months now, with the game’s director, Jeff Kaplan, stating that it was still very early days for the game and that no exact date could confidently be provided as to when it will finally release. So maybe take the rest of this article with a pinch of salt.

Thus, it came as quite a surprise when the PlayStation Brazil Twitter account posted a tweet expressing that Overwatch 2 will be coming to PS4 as early as 2020. The tweet in question also links to an interview that supposedly provides some “hot information” but never actually opened, according to PC Gamer. The tweet was hastily deleted but not before screenshots were taken and spread to all corners of the Internet.

Overwatch 2 was playable at Blizzcon 2019 but following on from Kaplan’s statements regarding a release date and the obviously shady source of information, it seems this might just some social media manager maybe being a bit too hasty to try to pull in those clicks. I suppose, in a way, they did their job right considering I’m sitting here and writing about the Brazilian PlayStation Twitter account. They played me like a damn fiddle.

Last Updated: