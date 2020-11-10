Sam and Max are back to save the world and they’ve been remastered

The zany crime fighting duo is attempting to latch onto whatever shred of relevancy they still have with a remaster of one of their best games.

It’s sad to admit that Sam and Max just… well, their popular days are long behind them. They started out life as some really good point-and-click adventure games and then continued on that path with an evolved style and a transition to a more episodic structure in later years, a switch that landed them three games dedicated entirely to that formula. While maybe not as popular as the original LucasArts games, the fedora-sporting canine and the hyperactive rabbit have still retained some kind of a cult following who will no doubt be pleased to know that Sam and Max Save the World, released by Telltale Games before their tragic closure, is being remastered.

Sam and Max Save the World Remastered unites all six episodes into one package and brings with it a furry flurry of improvements to the game. We’re talking overhauled audio, enhanced graphics, controller support and presumably a load of quality of life tweaks. What’s really encouraging about the remaster of Save the World is that it’s coming from Skunkape Games, a four person studio helmed by ex-employees of Telltale Games who worked on the original Sam and Max games. When that studio closed they wrangled it that they left with the rights to those games they’d help produce.

“Many of Telltale’s other games and the Telltale name itself were acquired by LCG Entertainment. That company isn’t involved with Sam & Max Save the World Remastered. (But they have helped us out with a few logistical issues, and we appreciate it!)” wrote Skunkape Games in an FAQ blogpost. Oh, and the best part is that if you already own the first season of Sam and Max that dropped thirteen years ago, you’ll get a 50% discount on Save the World by heading here when the game is live. The game launches on 2 December and will be available on Switch, Steam and GOG.

Last Updated: