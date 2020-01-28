Sam’s Story is Metro Exodus’ latest, and final, expansion

The DLC will be providing players with new sandbox action and is expected to launch in February of this year.

Metro Exodus feels like a game that didn’t quite receive the attention it deserved. Marred by the admittedly poor decision to yank the game off Steam for the Epic Games Store at the last minute, with no prior announcements leaving even Valve in the dark, Metro Exodus was a great game unfortunately hampered by some highly questionable business decisions.

Clearly developers 4A are trying to turn the perception of the game around as they’ve done a pretty good job of supporting Exodus almost a full year after the initial release, with the first expansion, The Two Colonels, delivering a tight and claustrophobic experience which fans of the original Metro game no doubt appreciated. While those sorts of environments were gripping, I’m sure most players will be pleased to know that the latest expansion, Sam’s Story, will make a much bigger deal out of the game’s sandbox environments which were easily my favourite part of Exodus.

Sam’s Story is about Sam. No, not Sam Spiller. Sam the American marine who found himself stuck in Russia when the world went down the drain. The expansion will follow Sam’s journey to return to the United States and to do that he’ll have to make his way to Vladivostok. A perilous journey. Over on the expansion’s official page, you can learn a little more about Sam’s mission.

“Sam has long dreamed of returning to his homeland, and maybe finding his family alive. The prospect seemed impossible in the darkened tunnels of the Metro, but when the Spartans discovered that Moscow was not the only city left alive after the war, holding out hope didn’t feel so foolish anymore.

“Sam makes his way away from the Aurora in search of a way back to the USA, arriving at the remains of Vladivostok’s tsunami ravaged harbours, ruined industrial buildings, and crumbling residential districts. To complete his journey, Sam will discover that he needs every tactic he has learned so far to survive, as his surroundings prove to be far trickier than expected.”

Which is all marketing fluff, sure, but the prospect of returning to Metro’s tense and unforgiving sandbox has me excited to see how this plays out. I also just really enjoy the writing in the Metro games, hit-or-miss as they can be. What can I say, I’m a sucker for nihilistic Russian literature. Sam’s Story is expected to launch on February 2020 on the Epic Games story just a few days before their exclusivity deal runs out, meaning you should be able to pick it up on Steam too.

