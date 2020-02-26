Samurai Jack is back in a stylish new hack ‘n slash action game

Tom Cruise ain’t got nothing on the real last samurai. Thousands of years into the future, there exists a warrior with a single purpose, a man from another time hellbent on vanquishing an eternal evil and finally finding a way back home. His name lost to the sands of time, the wandering swordmaster became a legend to many in an age where evil was the law. A man simply known as…Jack.

Samurai Jack may have completed its incredible saga a couple of years ago with an Adult Swim series that finally allowed Gendy Tartakovsky’s signature creation to cut loose and shed some blood, but his story in video games isn’t over yet! Adult Swim Games and Japanese developer Soleil Games are trotting out a brand new adventure for the ronin, his first starring role in over a decade since 2004’s Shadow of Aku. Called Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, it’ll be hitting PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch later in the year.

Here’s a trailer for it, which mostly recycles content from the cartoon series and only throws a few snippets of gameplay into the mix but dammit man it’s Samurai Jack! Wha’cha!

HOT DAMN! That looks stylish to the max and I can’t wait to wield Jack’s fabled sword across those hack ‘n slash stages. According to Adult Swim, you’ll be controlling the foolish Samurai before his final showdown with Aku, once again travelling through numerous timelines and also making ample use of ranged weapons with which to even the odds on any battlefield. Samurai Jack head writer Darrick Bachman is handling the story on this one, while Soleil Games happen to be made up of former Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive developers.

Here’s a few screenshots with which to wet your whistle:











It’s going to be a torturous wait for this game, which hopefully includes a quick-time insult section based on that time that Jack ran afoul of the most Scottish Scotsman who ever Scotsed his way across a bridge:

A fan can dream, right?

