Scarlet Nexus goes full anime in its opening animation

Scarlet Nexus is now a mere month and some change away, and I’m already liking what I’m seeing: Action set in a world that looks very very anime in its construction. That idea has been magnified, compounded, and something else that does mathematical multiplication because Bandai Namco just released the opening animation for the game, which goes full Gundam.

And by full Gundam, I mean that the animation was put together by the mech-heavy anime studio that is Sunrise, and was capped off by music from Japanese rock band The Oral Cigarettes. Oh yeah, this is the stuff that gets me up in the morning:

In case it went under your radar, Scarlet Nexus goes for the dual protagonist storyline punch, allowing players to step into the telekinetically-powered boots of either Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall. Monsters are attacking! Humanity’s only defense is a small army of psychically-gifted teenagers who have to navigate the perils of growing up with a sinister plot to render our species extinct and the only way to save the day is to grow your power and your relationships with your squad.

My dudes, I am well down for this kind of melodrama. Devil May Cry meets Fire Emblem is exactly my cup of tea, especially when said tea features the kind of tag team combos usually reserved for a My Hero Academia AMV. Scarlet Nexus hits PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 25.

Last Updated: