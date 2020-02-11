Space Channel 5 is back as a VR game and it’s skidding into your life later this month

SEGA’s bizarre dancing rhythm game starring an intergalactic news reporter will be making it’s way to PSVR, Vive, SteamVR and Oculus Quest on February 25th.

I’m not one to judge you guys. We’re all friends here, right? You can trust me. Tell me anything. Odds are, I already know your dirty secret. I think it’s common for a man of your age who grew up around video games. It’s okay, I understand. Ulala was a perfectly reasonable character to have a first crush on. Pink hair, dances well, holds down a stable and successful job as a reporter on Space Channel 5. She’s got a lot going for her. It’s been a while since you two saw each other, I know. So I’m pleased to say that you’ll be able to rekindle that lost love when Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash hits a PSVR near you later this month.

Expected to be released last year, SEGA has dropped a new trailer for their classic rhythm game starring Ulala, the dancing news reporter. It’s been over twenty years since Space Channel 5 got anything other than a cameo, so seeing the franchise as a standalone game is both strange and welcome for many fans, I’m sure. In Kinda Funky News Flash, players will assume the role of an intern working for the titular news network and you’ll be tasking with following Ulala’s moves to win plenty of space dance battles. Early 2000’s SEGA just threw everything at the Velcro wall and hoped something would stick, huh?

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash will be launching on February 25th on PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest, Steam VR and HTC Vive. The game will be downloadable only and will only be purchasable in Japan, Oceania and European regions (which means we should get it). Release dates on other regions and virtual reality platforms is expected in the near future.

