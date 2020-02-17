State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition rises from the grave on March 13

Holy crap I’d forgotten this even existed. Which is a shame, because State of Decay 2 in its current…uh…state, is a hell of a lot better than it was on launch! As Geoff still pointed out back in 2018:

It’s quite simple. If you loved the first game, you’ll appreciate the changes, like a more structured take on base building and community management. There are fantastic systems, hampered by repetitive and shallow gameplay that ultimately feels pointless. State of Decay 2’s scale and lower price don’t quite make up for its lack of polish.

Since then, State of Decay has received that much-needed polish and has plenty of content to boot. It’s also getting a fancy compilation, that takes the base game and inserts all three of its add-on packs into it like your dad trying to fit one more piece of steak down his throat while Spur waiters take bets on whether he’ll choke on it or not.

“We created a brand-new open world map for players to explore in a rugged logging town named Providence Ridge, and we completely rebuilt the post-tutorial experience to better teach players the key facets of playing State of Decay 2,” Philip Holt, Head of Development at Undead Labs explained on the Xbox Wire.

There’s also a new category of heavy melee weapons that reward player skill and timing, a wide range of graphical improvements (including better lighting and foliage optimization for better performance), and dodge and stealth are now split into separate commands as part of an improved control scheme.

The upgrade will include remastered graphics, , new heavy weapons, a less clunky control scheme, extra tunes with which to slay the dead to and various other subtle fixes. If you already own the base game, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition and all of its add-ons will be a free upgrade. Yes, this does include those people on Xbox Game Pass. Anyone who owns the game and its DLC will get exclusive in-game gifts, provided they hop on in and collect them.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition hits Xbox and PC on March 13, with cross-network play for any platform or steamy PC digital distribution system that it happens to be on.

