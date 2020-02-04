Temtem bans over 900 players for violating its policy on cheating

For anyone still feeling the burn of Dexit from last year, Temtem may have been a revelation. It was the idea of Pokemon, taken in a new direction and unleashed on PC. Imagine the Pokemon MMO you’d always wanted, a brand new sense of the unknown to explore and some quirky graphics, and you’d have a Tem out of Ten game on your hands.

With a launch on PC, Temtem is also the type of game that attracts less than reputable players to its servers. Cheaters are a bit of a blight on the charming pocket monster game, and developer CremaGames has decided that it is having none of that malarkey during the Early Access part of the game’s launch, bringing the full force of the banhammer down on guilty culprits. “We just completed our first batch of banned users. Almost 900 players have been permanently banned from Temtem,” the official Temtem Twitter account said.

We just completed our first batch of banned users. Almost 900 players have been permanently banned from Temtem.



Bans are final, we won't answer or review any ban appeal. We've made 100% sure that every banned user is either a cheater or has abused exploits intentionally. — Temtem (@PlayTemtem) February 3, 2020

Originally, Temtem took a very hard stance on cheaters, saying that their law was final and that no appeals would be considered. After chatting more with the Temtem community, that stance has softened as the team has begun reinvestigating ban appeals that have come in:

The team spent all morning checking banned accounts and player accounts saying "they didn't do anything illegal". We re-checked over 100 accounts.



Every single one of them was a legit ban. — Temtem (@PlayTemtem) February 3, 2020

Don't trust cheaters. They just want to know more info about the ban in order to avoid it next time they're using cheats.



They will lie about everything in order to get more info and the minimal possibility of getting unbanned. — Temtem (@PlayTemtem) February 3, 2020

We've decided to review ban appeals, even though every single one of the ones we checked are legit. Like you said, having a "no appeal" policy is not good.



So, you can contact us on [email protected]



Put "Ban appeal" as the subject and include your ingame ID or username. February 3, 2020

CremaGames say that they’ll also avoid swinging the banhammer down on players who discover bugs and “casually” make use of them. Take time to turn a bug into a proper exploit that you farm for hours on end though, and you’ll be in for a world of digital hurt:

And no, you're not going to get banned for casually finding a bug or an exploit. Only players intentionally and repeatedly ABUSING exploits are banned.



If you play in a regular way you're OK. We've made 100% sure before doing any bans and every data we've checked confirms that. — Temtem (@PlayTemtem) February 3, 2020

Temtem is out right now, and it certainly is something according to one devilishly handsome writer who recently spent a good chunk of time exploring the Archipelago:

Temtem deserves to be on the radar of anyone with a love for catch ‘em all gameplay, as this love letter to the genre is working to take the idea of pocket monster fun into a more exciting and social direction.

