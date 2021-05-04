The Epic vs Apple court case started off with screaming kids demanding Fortnite be freed

This is the week in which one titan of the gaming industry faces off against a giant in the technology sector, making both parties look relatively the same size in comparison. Epic vs Apple! A court case that could have huge ramifications for the mobile gaming industry and has already seen a wild number of revelations fired off in several court documents.

And of course the entire proceeding has started off as a bit of a shitshow.

For starters, the court had trouble getting its virtual proceedings started due to dodgy connections, and even with two technology giants in the room, nobody seemed to have any idea how to fix other technical issues. By far the biggest disruption to the gathering was a horde of children that had assembled, high on the energy of Epic’s tone-deaf mockery of Apple back when the ugliness started and resulted in a “Free Fortnite” campaign being started.

According to The Verge, more than 200 participants dialed into the public line and began yelling for the game to be freed. Or just being juvenile, promoting their own YouTube channels. This went on for a solid 15-20 minutes before the court could silence the rascals. With the case having kicked off, there have been some WILD reveals so far such as upcoming skins for Fortnite, Epic making $9 billion off of the game in 2018 and 2019, and canceled plans to allow cross-play on the PS4 in 2018.

On that last point, Epic tried to sweeten the deal by offering a unique character to PlayStation Plus subscribers, and said their partnership could “make Sony look like heroes.” SIE senior director Gio Corsi rejected the pitch eventually, saying that Sony didn’t see why cross-platform play would benefit the PlayStation platform.

