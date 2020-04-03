The Last of Us Part II has been indefinitely delayed thanks to the Coronavirus

May 29 was the day that fans of Sony and developer Naughty Dog were eagerly waiting for. A day that would allow them to finally return to a strange post-apocalypse, a not too distant future where mushrooms had taken over the planet and anyone who had survived the spore scourge in this twisted new world had become a bit of a bastard. While that synopsis reads like Zack Snyder’s version of Super Mario Bros., it’s rather an apt description for The Last of Us.

A sequel has been in the oven for a good while now, ready to be served up as one of the final first-party main courses for the PlayStation 4 era. That’s not happening, as Naughty Dog’s latest effort is instead being delayed (again) indefinitely thanks to the Coronavirus. “As you’ve likely seen, the release of The Last of Us Part II has been delayed,” Naughty Dog tweeted.

The good news is, we’re nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs. However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyound our control we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure that everyone around the world gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues. We were bummed about this decision but ultimately understood it’s what’s best and fair to all our players. We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share.

As you’d imagine, most Naughty Dog employees are home working right now in self-isolation. While it’ll be a while until The Last of Us Part II is finally out, here’s a few new screens of the game with which to satiate your appetite with:

















Marvel’s VR version of Iron Man has also been delayed due to Coronavirus, a trend which has hit the entire film industry hard and will most likely ripple through the gaming scene as well seeing as how several big budget releases still rely on physical sales to drive home sales. I hope you’re prepared for a season of disappointment and more Sad Dawson headers!

Last Updated: