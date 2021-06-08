The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake won’t be at E3, nor will it launch in 2021

The announcement that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was being remade for a current generation was exciting. Those kinds of a platformers just don’t get made these days and having one of the best in its class overhauled and redesigned… well, it would be a nostalgia trip. Unfortunately, Ubisoft went and published a trailer for the remake and everyone realised Sands of Time was clearly being made for the PS3 instead of the PS4. It went back into development and word has been quiet on the project since the end of 2020. Fans were expecting to see some improvements on the game at E3, or at least some point in 2021, but looks like that won’t be happening.

A message from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

The official Prince of Persia Twitter account tweeted out a statement regarding the development of the game. Beyond thanking players for their patience and feedback, the post goes on to say “As you might have already read, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be in Ubisoft Forward. We are making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet. We will share an update as soon as we are ready.”

The Sands of Time Remake has already been substantially delayed. The game was initially meant to launch in January of 2021 but given the negative feedback provided by fans, the title was pushed back to March. Then the game was delayed again to an unspecified “later date.” It certainly feels like the backlash on the graphical quality of the game shocked the developers of the game who’ve now started scrambling to deliver a game that meets the expectations associated with a remake. Only time will tell what the final product looks like.

