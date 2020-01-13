The recently “leaked” Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok screenshot is fake too

As we edge ever closer to the next generation of consoles, we’re going to start being inundated by rumours. Some of them will be vague, some of them will be thoroughly detailed, some will be veracious, while others will be ruses, designed to trick the internet at large for shits and giggles. Recent Assassin’s Creed rumours are that sort of ploy.

The first set of recent rumours were around supposed special editions of the game being listed by online retails. Those listings – for supposed “Mjolnir” and “Valhalla” editions of the game were quickly pointed out to be forgeries.

This weekend, there’s been another forgery. A blurry, angled photo purporting to be a look at the main character from Assassin’s Creed: Raganork was posted to that most dubious of internet sources, 4Chan. As should always be the case, take it with a grain of salt. Here’s a look:

The alleged leak suggested we’d get to see the game at the also long rumoured February event where Sony’ll be showing off the PlayStation 5 in all its glory. It was quickly pointed out to be little more than an asset from Unreal Engine 4 – so not something that Ubisoft would be using. That aside, Neko partners industry analyst and frequent insider Daniel Ahmad suggested that the game wouldn’t be called Ragnarok at all, echoing something I’ve said before.

“For what it’s worth. All of the new AC leaks so far have been incorrect. It’s not even called Ragnarok,” he said, posting as ZhugEX on gaming forum ResetERA. “Sure. Some of the details are right. Like improved combat or whatever. But in general they’re not that accurate.”

Most of the information floating around right now is based on educated guesses around the original leak for the game, where its current codename “Kingdoms” was employed, which could still end up being the game’s final name. While these rumours and leaks are mostly codswallop, I do absolutely believe that the next Assassin’s Creed game will in feature Vikings in a large way – but it’s worth taking just about everything you see or hear about the game as a fabrication until it’s been officially revealed.

