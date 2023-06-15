The Ultimate Guide to the Latest Anubis Collection in CS:GO

CS:GO is a game that regularly pleases players with updates that evoke new vivid emotions. One of the most incredible recent events is the release of the Anubis Collection Package, dedicated to the addition of the Anubis map to the Active Duty pool.

Overview of Anubis Collection in CS:GO

The Anubis Collection package was released on April 24th. It consists of 19 weapon skins styled after the new Active Duty pool map. Most items are not bright, but surprisingly beautiful designs in bronze, gold, and silver. Such a harmonious combination of colors favorably affects the style and value of the items. Skins for AWP, FAMAS, M4A4, and P250 are the most valuable in the package.

What’s New in the Anubis Collection?

The Anubis collection is a reflection of completely new emotions that appear in players with the addition of the map in the Active Duty pool. Fans of skins with a minimalist design that looks expensive will definitely appreciate the content of the new package. You can acquire the Anubis collection from platforms like Hellcase, which offers a wide range of in-game items and skins. There is one Covert rarity skin, 2 Classified rarity skins, 3 Restricted rarity skins, 4 Miles-Spec rarity skins, 4 Industrial rarity skins, and 5 items with a Consumer rarity.

New skins and designs

The action of the Anubis map takes place in a small town in Egypt. Not surprisingly, the design of all the skins in the collection is made in the Egyptian style. New skins include:

M4A1-S | Mud-Spec

R8 Revolver | Inlay

XM1014 | Hieroglyph

FAMAS | Waters of Nephthys

MP7 | Sunbaked

P90 | ScaraB Rush

AUG | Snake Pit

SSG 08 | Asure Glyph

USP-S | Desert Tactical

M4A4 | Eye of Horus

MAC-10 | Echoing Sands

Tec-9 | Mummy’s Riot

AK-47 | Steel Delta

AWP | Black Nile

M249 | Submerged

MAG-7 | Copper Coated

Glock-18 | Ramese’s Reach

Nova | Sobek’s Bite

P250 | Apep’s Curse

All skins perfectly reflect the extraordinary scenery of the Anubis map. The Egyptian style can be traced in the colors and ornaments of items.

M4A4 | Eye of Horus is the most expensive skin in the Anubis Collection (see here). The design of the item with the Covert rarity is complemented by the image of a flying falcon, which is a symbol of the god Ra. The body of the rifle is adorned with gold accents and embossed textures. Players can use this skin in all exteriors. The cost of this skin can exceed $14,000 for the souvenir version in Factory New exterior.

Glock-18 | Ramese’s Reach is one of the most beautiful skins in the collection. The gun slide depicts a desert landscape with hills, pyramids, and a river flowing between them. The handle of the weapon is complemented by the image of a red eye surrounded by numerous human hands. The lower part of the handle is painted with the image of a pharaoh sitting in front of burning candles. Ramese’s Reach is available in all exteriors, including the Souvenir version.

New knives and gloves

The Anubis collection does not feature knife and glove skins. However, here you can find unique skins that will decorate any inventory with dignity.

New stickers and graffiti

The Anubis collection does not include the release of new stickers. However, players can customize the design of any skin in the collection with existing stickers. For example, the M4A4 | Eye of Horus skin can be combined with stickers such as Cluck (Holo), Conspiracy Club (Holo), and Blue Gem (Glitter). A beautiful Glock-18 | Ramese’s Reach skin can be customized with ENCE stickers (Glitter) | Paris 2023, Vortigaunt (Holo), and I See You (Holo).

How to Acquire Anubis Collection Items?

Each CS:GO player can get an item from the Anubis collection in several ways, which are also applicable to skins from other collections. Let’s review them so you can get the best one for you.

Through in-game purchases

Players can purchase the Anubis Collection Package directly in the game. The package price is $1.99. You do not need to purchase an additional key to open the package. It is worth noting that the Anubis Collection is not an in-game reward, so it makes no sense to consider rates of drops.

By trading with other players

You can get skins from Anubis by trading with other players. CS:GO has a trading feature that allows players to trade items, including weapon skins. You can use the Steam Community Market or trade with other players directly through Steam Trade. However, it is worth noting that trading skins can be subject to risks and it is important to be careful to avoid being scammed.

Impact of Anubis Collection on CS:GO Gameplay

Anubis collection CS:GO skins are amazing. However, skins in CS:GO do not directly affect gameplay or game mechanics. They are purely cosmetic items that change the appearance of weapons and characters but do not affect their performance or functionality.

Skins can have some psychological effects on players. Some players may feel more confident or motivated if they have beautiful or rare skins. Also, some skins may be more visible on the playing field and may attract more attention from opponents or allies.

Wrapping It Up!

Skins from the Anubis Collection Package cause aesthetic pleasure for players of different groups and ages. If you’re into Egyptian motifs and amazingly beautiful color combinations of bronze and gold, then you’re sure to be in awe of the Anubis Collection content.

