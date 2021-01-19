The Untitled Critical Hit Podcast Episode 2: Tom Clancy’s Scott Pilgrim is here to soothe your ears!

It would be improper to launch our very own podcast and not have the follow-through to continue this little journey of audio exploration and discovery with you, fine listeners. Thus, Darryn and I sat down to catch up over the week’s highlights and while it’s seemingly impossible to get either of us to take anything seriously, we really did try our best this time! We delved into our differing opinions on Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition (what a name!), unloaded some facts on the Monster Hunter: Rise demo, waxed lyrical about Demon Slayer and Darryn tried to convince me that he knew about the existence of good food.

This is also the episode where we finally settled on a name! Well, we actually couldn’t do that so we settled on names. Last week we asked for suggestions from you for the name of the show and there were some great options floated. So we picked our favourites and have set up a poll for you to vote on! The current titles are:

CritCast

Babble Royale

CritTalk

Turbo-Goose (ask Darryn, I had nothing to do with that one)

DorkTalk

