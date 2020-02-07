There’s a brand new Crash Bandicoot game coming, but don’t get excited just yet

Crash Bandicoot is a beloved gaming mascot who was given a resurgence in popularity thanks to the delightful Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy remaster, and the similarly rejiggered Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fuelled. With the manic marsupial once again in favour, many hoped that we’d see a brand new Crash Bandicoot from custodian Activision, giving us further platforming adventures for a character who very nearly served as the face of the PlayStation brand, like a discount Mario.

Well, there’s a new Crash Bandicoot game coming. But please, please do not get excited just yet. It’s coming from Activision subsidiary King, and if you know anything about King, you know that they’re purveyors of micro-transaction laden mobile games. And yes, it looks like the next Crash Bandicoot game will be one of those.

Twitter users JumpButton and Motwera discovered some game assets, showing that the next Crash Bandicoot game will be a mobile Endless Runner game, in the same vein as games like subway surfer and Sonic Dash.

CRASH BANDICOOT MOBILE GAME REVEALED

investigation by myself and @Motwera



This game can be signed up for NOW it seems.



The way the link was found was by searching the name on FB after previously being a fan of the FB page tied to the Brazilian ads.

And yes, that’s probably not what you were hoping for. Of course, the existence of a new mobile Crash bandicoot doesn’t preclude the notion of a new core game in the series. Anyway, here’s the full store listing description for Crash Bandicoot’s first mobile foray. Honestly, it doesn’t sound too bad and could be a fun time-waster – as long as there’s not too much grind and push for MTX.

Everyone’s favourite marsupial, now on mobile!

Calling all Bandicoots! Crash is back, this time on mobile! Embark on a brand new adventure with your favourite characters and put a stop to Dr Neo Cortex’s evil plan to destroy the multiverse!

In this new episode, Dr Neo Cortex dispatched mutagen henchmen across the multiverse to enslave all dimensions. With the help of his spirited sister Coco, Crash must strike and bash Cortex’s minions back to their own worlds!

Get ready to umph and wump your way into madness with this new Crash game!

THE MOST ICONIC 90’s CHARACTER IS NOW ON MOBILE

Everyone’s favourite bandicoot is back, this time at the swipe of your fingertips! Join the fight with Coco and Aku Aku to defeat Dr Cortex!

DO THE PERFECT RUN

Jump, slide, spin and surf on the iconic tracks of the Wumpa Island

Collect as many Wumpas as you can

Spin through crates for special rewards

Avoid TNT crates otherwise… BOOM!

UNCOVER HIDDEN PATHS AND SECRET PASSAGES

Put on your running shoes and spot all the secret hideouts

Smack down crates and get to new tracks for exclusive challenges!

BUILD UP YOUR BASE OF OPERATIONS

Unlock key buildings and create an arsenal of weapons

Grow and harvest crops to produce powerful serums

Access the Wumpa volcano to collect Blaze pods!

Repair the Space Rocket and fly to the Space Station!

TEAM UP WITH COCO TO SAVE THE MULTIVERSE

Locate Dr Neo’s minions thanks to Coco’s machine

Load up with your serums, bazookas and rayguns!

Go on the run and bash the evil henchmen back to their worlds!

Yeah, it’s probably gonna be LOADED with MTX.

Last Updated: