Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 shows off the tech behind bringing skateboarding legend Steve Caballero back to his 2000 prime

We could argue for ages who the best skateboarder in the original Tony Hawk Pro Skater games was, and you’d all be wrong anyway because it’s obviously Rodney Mullen. Looking back at the two THPS games which were largely responsible for your decision to beg your parents for baggy pants and a skateboard, there exists a hall of fame.

Legends of the grind, manual magicians and wizards of the 900. Tony Hawk may have been the brand name, but within that game were the likes of pure skateboarding royalty: Bob Burnquist, Chad Muska, Bucky Lasek and Spider-Man! One of the biggest names on the list, and one that you lot spoke A LOT about last week with the reveal of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, was Steve Caballero. While he wasn’t present in the first Pro Skater game, Caballero was a regular from Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 through to the magnificent Tony Hawk’s Underground.

One of the greatest of all time and an ass-kicker in the competitive side of the skateboarding scene, Caballero may not be tearing up competitions like he used but the version of him that you’ll get in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be an example of the skater in his prime and with the experience of modern technology on his side.

Cabellero’s remastered form isn’t just a new skin with some fancy textures on top of it. It actually has facial expressions captured directly from his mug and applied to the in-game model, to add that extra layer of authenticity. You can see him chat about it below in a new behind the scenes video, wherein Caballero also looks like he’s about to go down to Elm Street and murder teenagers in their dreams.

Talk about popping a 900 Nostalgia. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 is out on September 4, and I’ve got a pretty chunky primer for it which I’m shamelessly plugging right here.

