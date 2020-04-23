Ubisoft is ready to delay its games if the PS5 and Xbox Series X release dates slip

There’s a bit of uncertainty in the air right now over the launch of the next generation of gaming hardware and the software that’ll follow in its wake. Sort of like a lost fart in a perfume factory. The fog of war in the gaming industry has resulted in developers and publishers from all spheres of development to adapt or perish in a rapidly changing environment where release dates are constantly shifting and established plans have been thrown out of the window.

One of those key players with a heavy stake in the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X generation? Ubisoft, a gargantuan collective of studios across the globe that has seen plenty of its own staff told to go home and work remotely. The almighty fourth quarter of gaming is fast approaching, and with Ubisoft usually having their own blockbuster entry in one of their franchises to unleash on the silliest of seasons, you’d imagine that the schedule for that game (and more!) is currently in jeopardy.

Not that much, according to UbiBoss Yvet Guillemot in a recent New York Times interview (via VGC), where he detailed Ubisoft’s recent response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in only a slight impact to the work being done by their studios on next-gen games such as Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods & Monsters. Guillemot said that Microsoft and Sony had “made it possible for our developers to keep using their dev kits” and “to continue creating our next-generation console games” for staff working at home.

Here’s the catch though: If Sony and Microsoft do end up delaying the rollout of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, then Ubisoft will also hold back on releasing their latest games:

We are not seeing significant impact to our own timelines, but we are in touch with all our partners and if there’s a need to adjust in order to do what’s best for them.

Which only makes sense. After all, what are you going to do with a shiny new PS5 game when you don’t have the right console to play it on? Just think of how all the PC gamers are going to laugh at you man. According to VGC, Watch Dogs Legion (Which was originally scheduled for a March release), is currently looking to debut on those shinier new consoles at the end of the year. Provided that nothing else goes wrong.

I feel absolutely safe in saying this and not jinxing humanity in the process, because let’s face it: How much worse could things get?

Crap.

