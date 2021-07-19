Ubisoft to Reveal a New Tom Clancy Game Tonight…

Ubisoft is evidently revealing a new game tonight set in the Tom Clancy universe. There…BOOM…one liner. Thank you and goodnight.
Okay, no, just kidding, although I know a lot of people just wants me to shut up, so I will keep it brief.
The event will launch at 11 AM PT/8 PM CEST, which is 8pm tonight local time, according to their Twitter Feed.
AAAnyway…rumours point to it as being a new first-person shooter for consoles and….(*stares at eXpZA*)..errr…PC, but has been confirmed by IGN with a tweet of their own.
Lots of Twittering going around.
That’s all information we have. Don’t even know what it’s called. But as always, there are rumours, namely that this might be a multiplayer PvP title, that they codenamed BattleCat, and that it’s in the early stages of development. There are also whispers that the game will combine the Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and The Division titles into one Tom Clancy multiplayer game.
My guess is that it might all just be rumours, and that Tom Clancy is doing barrel rolls in his grave, but we have also known rumours have some element of truth to them a lot of the time. Especially in the gaming world.
Last Updated: July 19, 2021