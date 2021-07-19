Ubisoft to Reveal a New Tom Clancy Game Tonight…

Ubisoft is evidently revealing a new game tonight set in the Tom Clancy universe. There…BOOM…one liner. Thank you and goodnight.

Okay, no, just kidding, although I know a lot of people just wants me to shut up, so I will keep it brief.

The event will launch at 11 AM PT/8 PM CEST, which is 8pm tonight local time, according to their Twitter Feed.

Tomorrow, things are going to get wild 🎉



Tune in at 11AM PT / 8PM CEST for the worldwide reveal of a brand-new game in the Tom Clancy’s universe. — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 18, 2021

AAAnyway…rumours point to it as being a new first-person shooter for consoles and….(*stares at eXpZA*)..errr…PC, but has been confirmed by IGN with a tweet of their own.

Get a quick taste of a brand-new Ubisoft game right here, right now!



We had a chance to see what it looks like up close, and we can’t wait to tell you more. Keep an eye out on @Ubisoft tomorrow, July 19 at 11:15am PT for the full reveal. pic.twitter.com/nZkZB8kKNf — IGN (@IGN) July 18, 2021

Lots of Twittering going around.

That’s all information we have. Don’t even know what it’s called. But as always, there are rumours, namely that this might be a multiplayer PvP title, that they codenamed BattleCat, and that it’s in the early stages of development. There are also whispers that the game will combine the Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and The Division titles into one Tom Clancy multiplayer game.

My guess is that it might all just be rumours, and that Tom Clancy is doing barrel rolls in his grave, but we have also known rumours have some element of truth to them a lot of the time. Especially in the gaming world.

