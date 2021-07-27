Valve Claims the Steam Deck Can Handle Any Game They Throw At It…

Earlier I did an article about Valve’s new Steam Deck that is releasing later this year, and based on the specs it’s an impressive piece of hand held hardware. So much so that Valve claims it’s powerful enough to run everything they have tested at 30fps or more.

*COUGH* Did they test Crysis? *COUGH*

In an interview with IGN, Valve programmers and designers explains that after years of testing and developing the hardware, the Steam Deck has reached a surprising level of performance.

“We’ve been looking at various games over the past few years in the back catalogue,” said Valve coder Pierre-Loup Griffais. “But the real test for us was games that were coming out last year. They just couldn’t really run very well on the previous types of prototypes and architectures we were testing.”

With the latest version of the Steam Deck, they are confident that the device is performing better and can handle anything they throw at it, assuming, of course the game supports Valve’s SteamOS or its Linux compatibility software Proton.

“We haven’t really found something that we could throw at this device that it couldn’t handle,” Griffais explained.

It is however mentioned in the video that the Steam Deck is targeting 30fps on its 800p display, which had some worried that it would struggle to run games at 30fps, effectively losing the advantage of PC gaming: High-framerates.

LOL…I just had a weird vivid mental image of a frame rate taking a drag of a blunt….Ai, Kaas.

But Griffais explained this away on Twitter for all the twits:

The "30 FPS target" refers to the floor of what we consider playable in our performance testing; games we've tested and shown have consistently met and exceeded that bar so far. There will also be an optional built-in FPS limiter to fine-tune perf vs. battery life. — Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) July 25, 2021

He also explained that the Steam Deck will will include an optional fps limiter to save battery life.

I guess the truth will be in the pudding, and PC gamers keen on getting a Steam Deck, will only be able to reveal the truth once they have it in…well…their hands.

