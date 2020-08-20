Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 narrative lead Brian Mitsoda has been terminated from the game

Brian Mitsoda, narrative lead on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, has been future endeavoured by publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Hardsuit Labs. The company announced that it had given marching orders to Mitsoda and creative director Ka’ai Cluney, replacing them with Alexandre Mandryka. “We appreciate, and value, the contributions of Brian and Ka’ai, which were instrumental in establishing the game’s storyline and dark tone and have helped to ensure that we are making a true successor to the iconic Bloodlines,” Paradox wrote in a blog post.

These changes to the team are focused on one thing: to bring you the best possible Vampire: The Masquerade game. We will share further updates as they occur.

If the move appears to have come from out of nowhere, you’re not the only person to think that. Mitsoda himself, expressed shock and disappointment when news of his sudden termination reached him. “I’ve worked on Bloodlines 2 for almost five years,” Mitsoda said to Rock Paper Shotgun.

The story and main cast was initially conceived in my living room. I helped develop the pitch for Hardsuit Labs and helped pitch the project to Paradox in Las Vegas. I’ve been in charge of the narrative since the beginning, working long days and sometimes weekends to deliver a successor to Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines, and I’ve never been led to believe that I hadn’t succeeded.

Mitsoda’s name had been used as a major selling point on Bloodlines 2, due to his role in writing the original game. Shown off at conventions and in trailers, Mitsoda gave Bloodlines 2 an air of authenticity that resulted in veteran Vampire fans rallying behind the project in the years since it was first revealed to the wider world.

Recent development has been a different story as of late. Bloodlines 2 got slapped with a fresh release date delay, the latest of several. Fans aren’t happy and theories as to why Mitsoda got the boot are currently flying about. Everything from Paradox wanting a less offensive game to quality control issues are doing the rounds on numerous forums, as the development of Bloodlines 2 begins to show a few cracks in the façade.

Whatever form the final result does take, you’ll have to wait until 2021 to sink your fangs into it.

