It has been a heck of a year, full of highs and incredible lows. For the gaming industry, it has also been a year of delays and postponements as the new normal has wrecked the traditional structure of creating titles within a studio space. That and so far the only game looking to play chicken with Cyberpunk 2077 is Puyo Puyo Tetris 2.

Come 2021 though, there’s a ton of great games on the horizon, such as Hitman 3, Hitman 3, and of course, Hitman 3. There’s also Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, a pain in the neck simulator from Paradox Interactive, that has had several delays and controversies of its own over the course of 2020. It should be an easy quick release in the fresh year…right?

Don’t get your hopes up. Speaking to Swedish financial publication Placera (tip o’ the hat to Eurogamer), Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud didn’t sound too hopeful that’ll the game will be out anytime soon. “I do not think it will come in the first half of the year, but we will see.”

It has been a rough road for the long-in-development sequel. Aside from two delays, the sequel has seen numerous departures along the way. Content designer Chris Avellone departed the project amidst allegations of sexual assault and saw his contributions stripped from the game, more organisational changes led to lead narrative designer Brian Mitsoda and creative director Ka’ai Cluney leaving the team, and senior narrative designer Cara Ellision was also given the boot in October.

Aside from developer Hardsuit losing all that top tier talent, Ljungerd also mentioned that giving the game some next-generation polish had added to the lengthy development process:

To be able to develop for the next generation, you have to have development kits from the manufacturers. And I’m pretty sure that both Sony and Microsoft were affected by the pandemic because they did not have many development kits.

As a sequel to the 2004 masterpiece that told an incredible tale, Bloodlines 2 has some big fangs to fill. It’ll be arriving Ii n a year where Paradox Interactive is making the most of the Vampire IP, as there’ll be interactive games set in that universe by the name of Parliament of Knives and Out for Blood, an RPG by Nacon called Swansong, and a battle royale game from Sharkmob.

