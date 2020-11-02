Vampire: The Masquerade is getting a battle royale game, I swear I’m not joking

No seriously, I’m not joking.

Vampire: The Masquerade’s new Bloodlines game won’t be seen for a while yet, but there’ll be a chance to sink your fangs into a different game set in that universe, provided that you haven’t yet had your fill of last man standing action where an arena slowly shrinks around you. Developer Sharkmob has been tapped by publisher Paradox Interactive to create what I can only assume is a hundred pain in the necks racing the sun.

Here’s a half-minute teaser for the project to set the mood, which is due for release in 2021:

In addition to all those wild vampire abilities that you get in exchange for never being able to ever eat garlic bread ever again (sniff), players will also be able to use more conventional weapons to get their hands on the elusive chicken dinner reserved for winners. “Experience the next thrilling evolution of Battle Royale multiplayer action games set in the cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade universe where vampire sects are at war across the streets and rooftops of Prague,” the game description reads.

Choose your playstyle, go solo or together, battling rivals and the hostile Entity who’s hellbent on exterminating all vampires. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and blood to become stronger in order to hunt, fight and survive the night.

Sharkmob is fairly new to solo projects, but it has veterans from The Division’s Massive Entertainment and Hitman’s IO Interactive as part of its core staff. The studio is also working on two other “highly ambitious, AAA quality projects powered by the Unreal Engine” according to PCGamesN. Whatever the end result turns out to be, 2021 is looking like it’ll be the year of the vampire.

