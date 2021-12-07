Vertical Monitor Buying Guide – What is the Best Vertical Monitor for Sale?

There are so many different types of monitors available, with sizes ranging from 20” to 27”. But if you want something different from the norm, you should consider a vertical monitor instead. But what is the best vertical monitor for sale right now? Here we review the latest vertical gaming monitors for sale.

These monitors are great for multitasking and work extremely well for things like productivity applications, video editing and gaming. They also have a very unique look which some people may be drawn to.

However, choosing a good vertical monitor can be difficult because there are so many options available on the market today. So I’ve put together this guide to help you make an informed decision about which one is right for you.

What is a Vertical Monitor?

Also known as vertical display monitors, these units are the ones that are horizontally oriented but can be turned into a vertical mode at will. These monitors boast of an ability to switch from a vertical to horizontal mode and that too in less than a second.

They are in fact the best fit for dual screen or projector setups. The ability to turn from a vertical to horizontal mode makes these monitors highly desirable for computer users who, for example, require multi-screen support or for businesses which use multimedia/projectors in their presentations.

Apart from this, they can also be used as secondary displays when hooked up with PCs, laptops or standalone projectors.

If you are looking for a monitor that can be used for multiple purposes, then the vertical computer monitor is your very best choice. These monitors are ideal in offices and at home, where you need the monitor to be used vertically or horizontally. You can fit the monitor on a laptop stand or desktop depending on the purpose.

Most standard monitors are designed to be used in a horizontal orientation; this is so common that such monitors are often called “landscape” monitors. There’s no inherent disadvantage to using the landscape orientation, but there are times when the vertical orientation becomes advantageous.

Best Vertical Monitor Products Reviewed

With so many options to choose from, it can get confusing trying to find the right product for your needs. Our goal is to help you narrow down your choices and make the shopping process smoother. We’ll cover a few different product categories to help you understand the technology and range of options you have in the market today.

Whether you are looking for something basic, or are willing to drop whatever it takes to achieve the highest performance, you’ll be able to find the best vertical monitor that will work for your needs.

1) HP VH240a 23.8-Inch Full HD 1080p IPS LED Monitor with Built-In Speakers

The HP VH240A is a 24-inch monitor that comes with an IPS panel and a very slim bezel. It makes for quite a nice addition to your office space and does not cost much.

The HP VH240A is one of the best budget options for a vertical computer monitor if you want something classy, beautiful and with just the right amount of features. Although it’s not exactly designed for gamers, you can use it as one if you don’t have many other options. In fact, it comes with 2W speakers which are not something to complain about.

The monitor supports multiple viewing modes, but the most useful of them is the landscape mode. This allows you to view two applications simultaneously by splitting the screen horizontally. You don’t necessarily need something big or expensive to do this; a 24-inch monitor will easily do the trick.

It has some ergonomic capabilities but falls short when compared to more expensive monitors in this regard. The pivot, swivel and height adjustment options that it comes with allow you to get the best possible view from any angle without too much trouble. It also has VESA mounting holes on its back side which mean that you can mount it on a wall or a stand if you wish to do so.

2) ASUS PA248Q 24″ ProArt Professional 1920×1200

Being a graphic designer or editor, you won’t be able to do your job properly if you don’t have an ideal workstation. You need a good monitor for better color accuracy, sharpness and higher resolution. If you are looking for the best vertical computer monitors for designers and editors then Asus ProArt PA248Q is the one I’d recommend.

The ASUS ProArt PA248Q-P (see here) is a professional 24 inch monitor that can enable you to work on designing and editing work. This IS an expensive monitor but the features it offers is worth the price. With 100% coverage of sRGB color space, it’s ideal for photographers, designers and editors who prefer accuracy in their colors compared to those monitors that offer wide color gamut which are popularly known as HDR monitors.

Its 16:10 aspect ratio also makes it ideal for working with graphics, photography and video editing. If you are looking for a PC monitor that’s built to last, this may be the one for you. It features a height adjustable ergonomic stand that allows it to tilt, swivel and rotate. FHD+ resolution (1920 x 1200) offers richer picture quality when compared to the FHD (1920×1080) resolution offered by other monitors in this range.

In addition to this, it offers plethora of connectivity option including a USB 3.0 hub with fast charging which comes handy when you charge your devices quickly without running out of power source. If you are looking for a normal gaming monitor, I still like the Asus Pro Art.

3) DELL P Series 27-Inch Screen Led-Lit Monitor (P2719H), Black

The Dell P2719H (see the official website) is an excellent 27 inch monitor for vertical use. It is affordable, and has a good quality to price ratio. The monitor has a large screen that provides a lot of screen space for your applications, so you can have several windows open at the same time.

The monitor has a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, which is full HD. Most people who work in an office environment prefer to have at least a QHD resolution on their 27 inch monitors, but this Dell model fits the bill if you are looking for an affordable option.

The monitor features a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hz, and has an IPS panel. The IPS panel provides you with an accurate color representation and good viewing angles. The response time of the monitor is 6 ms (gray-to-gray). For those who care about such thing, the brightness of the monitor is 250 cd/m2, while the contrast ratio is 1000:1.

You’re not going to find a better 27 inch monitor for vertical use than the Dell P series. It’s got one of the best price tags from all the other monitors in this class. Although its specifications are not as robust as the Ultrasharp series, it’s still a very sturdy and reliable monitor.

This is a great choice if you want a 27 inch monitor for vertical use. It’s native resolution is 1920 x 1080 (FHD), so if you want more screen real estate and want to work on high-resolution images, then this is not the monitor for you.

4) Acer XFA240 bmjdpr 24″ Gaming G-SYNC Compatible Monitor – Our Favorite Vertical Gaming Monitor

There are many monitors out there which you can choose from. Different types of monitors have different features and qualities, and also vary in price. This is the reason why you should learn a little about them before you go out to buy one.

The Acer XFA240 bmjdpr 24-inch monitor has so many features that will blow your mind away. It is a Full HD gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 144hz, plus it has built in speakers so that you can get the best multimedia experience. The response time of this monitor is 1ms, which means that it is very fast and will not let down any players who play games that require quick reactions. There are two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort connector, so you will be able to connect more than one device at a time to this monitor.

This monitor also has an ergonomic stand, which allows you to adjust the height, tilt and swivel of the screen as required. Another great feature is that it comes with a VESA mounting compatible (100 x 100 millimeter) bracket, so if you want to mount this monitor on the wall, or on another piece of furniture, then you can do so without any trouble.

This monitor is compatible with NVIDIA® G-SYNC technology* to eliminate screen tearing, stuttering and input lag. It also supports AMD FreeSync™* technology to eliminate screen tearing without the need for additional hardware.

Tailor your viewing experience. With tilt, pivot, swivel and height adjustment, this monitor gives you the flexibility to find the most comfortable angle for viewing movies or gaming. Plus, a low blue light setting lets you filter out harmful blue light if you’re looking at your display for long periods of time.

It also has an anti-glare panel helps reduce glare on the screen so it’s easier to see what’s onscreen indoors or outdoors.

5) Dell Professional P2217H 21.5″ Screen LED-Lit Monitor – Our Favorite Vertical Computer Monitor

As someone who has used a lot of monitors in the past, I can say that this Dell Professional P2217H – 22 Inch – Great For Small Office Use is a great buy. I especially like how the screen can be adjusted vertically and horizontally. Also, this monitor is small enough to fit on my desk.

What’s more is that the monitor provides a clear view of my work. The screen’s color and clarity are both impeccable. I have been using it for months without experiencing any issues. Although it doesn’t have many fancy features like USB ports or speakers, this monitor is still worth buying because of its high quality display.

The Dell Professional P2217H is a 22-inch monitor with an IPS panel. It has 1920 x 1080 resolution, which is the standard for most monitors in this class.

It features a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time speed. It supports 16.7 million colors and has a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

The best part about the Dell Professional P2217H is its design. It’s quite slim and has fairly slim bezels, so it looks great on your desk.

There are no built-in speakers or audio jacks, which isn’t really a problem considering how many other computers you probably have on your desk that you can connect to this monitor using the aforementioned USB ports. The stand is also very flexible, so you can easily adjust the positions displaying on your screen

I highly recommend this product if you’re looking for an affordable 22 inch vertical gaming monitor with quality specifications and display.

Things to consider when choosing a vertical gaming monitor

When it comes to picking a monitor, there aren’t necessarily any right or wrong answers. The one you pick will be the best for your needs and work style.

You may have to try a few models before you find the one that’s perfect for you.

Consider these factors when choosing a vertical gaming monitor:

Brand

When you are selecting a vertical gaming monitor, there are certain things that you should consider. The first factor is brand. You want to make sure the brand of the monitor is well-known and reliable. If you choose a less known brand, there could be some kinks that need working out with the monitor itself. For example, the screen might be really hard to read or it may not work properly.

Screen size

The size of the screen is essential to making your monitor experience as productive and comfortable as possible. The most common screen sizes are 20, 24, 27 and 30 inches. As a general rule, the bigger the screen the better it is for productivity, but this isn’t always true.

If you’re getting close to or are at your visual limit of what you can see clearly from a distance, then getting a bigger monitor probably won’t help you much.

On the other hand, if you have room on your desk then larger monitors are better suited for productivity than smaller monitors.

Screen resolution

The next factor to think about when selecting a vertical monitor is its resolution. Generally speaking, the higher the resolution of your monitor, the better quality images and video will appear on it. If you are planning on editing photos or producing high definition videos for clients, then having a high resolution is crucial for getting a crisp image every time.

Why buy a vertical computer monitor?

Vertical monitors were developed to solve a very common problem. If you’re looking for a way to be more productive in your work, then this type of monitor may be the perfect solution for you. The fact is that most of us sit at a computer for several hours each day.

It’s important to be healthy and comfortable while doing so. One of the most ergonomic ways to do this is by setting up your monitor vertically.

Here are some of the reasons why you should buy a vertical monitor:

Easier to Multitask

A vertical monitor is great if you want to work on more than one task at a time. You can use this type of monitor for work and other tasks like web browsing or playing games, because it’s easy to get a good view of your screen when you’re using it.

Easier to View Documents

You may be someone who has to work on a lot of different documents, like spreadsheets, presentation and email. You may also need to work with PDFs, which is why a vertical monitor is perfect for you.

It’s easy to view these documents on a vertical monitor because they’re designed to be viewed from a distance. It’s also great if you’re working with a lot of text, because you can have more of it on the screen at once.

Versatile

Most vertical monitors are designed to be viewed from an angle. This makes them versatile because they can be used in a variety of ways.

They can be used on a desk, on a table or even on a shelf. This makes them great for use in a variety of different spaces.

They can also be used for viewing images, or as a television. This is great if you want to use your monitor in a different way.

Durability

Vertical monitors are designed to be used for long periods of time, so they are very durable. This is a big advantage over standard monitors, which can break easily and cost a lot of money to replace.

If you want to be able to use your monitor for a long time, a vertical monitor is a good option for you.

Less Space Wasted

You don’t have to buy a large monitor if you don’t need to. With a vertical gaming monitor, you can use the space that’s wasted by a standard monitor to work on other things.

You can also save space if you’re using a computer that has multiple monitors.

If you need a lot of space to work on a computer, a vertical computer monitor can save you a lot of precious space.

Conclusion

If you’re in the market for a vertical monitor and don’t quite know where to start, you’re in luck. In this guide, we reviewed a number of excellent options for your consideration, as well as detailed some of the best ways to choose a monitor that’s right for your needs.

If you’re looking for a way to increase your productivity and reclaim some valuable space, consider purchasing a vertical monitor. They will give you the benefit of gaining more screen real estate without overtaxing your eyes or stretching your budget.

If you surf the web a lot, or use your computer to view webpages and read text, you’ll likely find that vertical monitors are a great working solution. The monitors offer plenty of screen space for your browser, plus other necessary interface elements. And if you’re used to sitting across from a vertical monitor at work, using one on your home PC can feel like a breath of fresh air.

Hopefully, by the time you’re done reading this guide, you’ll know exactly what to look for when shopping around, and be able to find the perfect monitor on your first try.

FAQ’s

Buying a new monitor can be an expensive and time consuming decision, so we put together a few answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding vertical monitors.

Why programmers prefer a vertical monitor?

Vertical monitors have one main advantage over their widescreen counterparts: because the screen is taller than it is wide (and for the same screen size), there’s more screen real estate for coding. This means you can see more lines of code at once, which makes it easier to read and understand your work.

Is it better to use vertical monitors?

In addition to increasing productivity, vertical monitors also optimize your browsing experience. Vertical monitors eliminate the wasted space of horizontal screens and maximize the screen space. This cleanliness is perfect for viewing search engines, news sites, and other print sites.

Can I still use it horizontally?

You don’t have to go through life regretting the fact that you couldn’t purchase a new monitor. All vertical monitors come with versatile functionality that can make them double up as traditional horizontal monitors. You won’t have to jump to your old model anytime soon.

