Visage, the closest thing to P.T we still have, leaves early access this week

P.T was a monumental game that was taken away from us all too soon. It was vague, spooky, obscure and more than anything else one of the most unique and utterly terrifying games one could ever hope to play. Yet when Konami and P.T’s director Hideo Kojima had a bit of an argy-bargy with one another, P.T was removed from the PlayStation Store and now only exists on those machines for those fans that actually sought it out and grabbed it before it disappeared. For those of us that didn’t have a PlayStation at the time… well, I guess we can settle for Visage, an indie horror game that’s very clearly taken a great deal of inspiration from P.T and it looks pretty damn good.

Set in a sprawling house after some highly traumatic events, you’ll have to trek through all the rooms and try and piece together the puzzle of what actually happened here, and maybe even survive to tell the story. Much like the current trend in horror games, you won’t have an arsenal of weapons to hurt your attackers but you’ll have plenty of hiding spots to cower in. It looks like Resident Evil 7’s aesthetic united with the more subtle vagueness of P.T and that just sounds exceptionally interesting if you ask me. Reading the Steam description for the game, one gets an idea of the type of experience the developers were going for: (Visage’s) story is unveiled through surreal imaging and subtle environment details. Be mindful that it is a difficult game in unconventional ways.”

First released onto Steam in 2018, Visage was meant to be in Early Access for a handful of months but I’m guessing the scale of the project grew to such an extent that two years it remained in early access were necessary. It’s hitting 1.0 this week on 30 October for R150, if anything I’ve been saying has been scratching an itch you didn’t know you had.

Last Updated: