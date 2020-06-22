Warner Bros registers game domains for Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad

Okay, let’s do this one last time. The rumour mill is churning once again over the release of Warner Bros Montreal’s new Batman game and this time it’s not some official teaser meant to get fans frothing and chomping at the bit. Instead, it comes as some useful little observations over the internet. It makes sense that domain names would be registered for new titles just a few weeks before they’re (probably) officially announced at the DC Fandome digital event on 22 August but considering that’s just so long away, maybe these leaks will work to satisfy the hunger for more superhero games.

Spotted by ResetEra user DriftingOrb, the domains recently registered by Warner Bros include suicidesquadgame, suicidesquadkillthejusticleague and gothamknightsgame. Considering the fact that Warner Bros Montreal has been teasing their return to Batman after their criminally underrated Arkham Origins, it’s possible that the “Gotham Knights” game belongs to them, while Suicide Squad is a little more mysterious. Perhaps this is the title Rocksteady has been working on for years now? We know it’s not Superman and if the third domain is anything to go by, it sounds like Supes might be fighting the gang of villains learning all about indentured labour through explosive throat collars.

DC Fandome can’t come soon enough because quite frankly, I’m getting a little sick of all this teasing with very little to show from it. If Rocksteady is making a Suicide Squad game, at least we can all rest assured that it’ll definitely be better than the awful film Warner Bros. shoved out the door in 2016….right?

