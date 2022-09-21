Why is it Important to Know About Multiversus Characters

It may be difficult to choose what character to play, especially if you are new to the game. The Multiversus already has some balance in the characters stats, so, we made a chart for you to pick the hero that suits your needs. Of course, it is much more fun to pick your most favorite hero and press all the buttons. But if you want to win, you have to learn about the topic in more detail. Here is the mobalytics.gg which can make your gaming experience more pleasurable.

Img Source- FanByte

Pick your most beloved hero in Multiversus

We are going to put the characters in five categories ranking from the best to not so good for a beginner. After that, it is up to you to decide whether our ranking is worth your attention.

Top Tier

Do you expect we will put a Superman, Wonder Woman or a Batman here? Well, surprisingly, after a couple of reviews from the players, the most powerful hero in Multiverse is Bugs Bunny! He is suitable for any mode and can win almost in any situation with his multiple features and a couple of tricks. You can learn more about them on the official Multiversus website.

High Tier

There are several characters in this category: Velma, Tom and Jerry, Batman and Steven Universe. They are a bit weaker than the carrot lover. But in certain circumstances and with the right player there is a chance to win the battle against the hero from the Top Tier.

Lower High Tier

Includes Wonder Woman, Superman, and Shaggy. They are suitable for any mode, even though they are more difficult to manage. Also, in a Lower Tier we can put Steel Giant, Finn and Reindog, which are perfect only for one game mode (1v1 or 2v2). You can pick them in any situation, of course, but they will be less efficient in other modes.

Mid Tier

Here are two characters – Lebron and Garnet. This does not mean that they are completely useless against the characters above, but the point is how quickly you are going to manage them in the game. In the right hands you can achieve the same result as the heroes from the Top, High and Lower High tiers, only it will take a much longer time.

Low Tier

Taz, or The Tasmanian Devil (more info) is considered to be one of the weakest characters. If you like a little bit of challenge, then try it. You will only have to overcome a couple of thousand struggles just to win. So, not the best option for beginners.

This list is only meant to be a recommendation on how to play the game and win a couple of battles. With the right amount of practice you can rock any character, of course.

Should you really be focused on some formulas just to win

There is no clear algorithm on how to play and win Multiversus. All this information is relevant only for patch 1.01. Who knows what will change in the next week or a couple of months? Maybe, by choosing not the best, but a second best character, you will cheer yourself up a bit and you will feel more comfortable playing the game. Choose Batman or even Taz against the Bugs Bunny and see what happens. Either way, you will have to learn again and again all the characters stats as well as get acquainted with new heroes later on. The games are invented for fun, remember that, so try to have one.

