Win one of three The Last of Us Part II hampers!

We don’t often hand out a much vaunted 10/10 on this site, but when a game does earn full marks it’s because it’s not just well good but more to do with the fact that it’s an absolute game-changer, pun fully intended. By all accounts, The Last of Us Part II is one of those rare games. A sequel that not only builds on the success of the first chapter in its incredible saga, but manages to elevate the art form to a new level thanks to ace gameplay, incredible characters and storytelling that sucks you right into its world.

As Brad said in his review:

The Last of Us Part II is an exceptional experience from beginning to end, uniting its gameplay and narrative into a cohesive unit while also delivering some of the best writing and acting seen in a video game to date. It is undeniably one of the best games I’ve ever played.

Naturally, people want this game. People are also flat broke right now and while we can’t help you balance your books, we can at least give you some entertainment for those cold winter nights. Thanks to the amazing folks over at GameFinity, we’ve got three The Last of Us Part II hampers to give away. Here’s what’s inside of each one:

A copy of The Last of Us Part II on PS4

A The Last of Us Part II T-shirt

Want one of these prizes? Well today might be your lucky day! All you have to do is enter below, and we’ll draw three winners next week. Some quick house-keeping on the rules for this competition:

Anyone with a valid South African address may enter

Only one entry per unique email address

Competition is open to anyone except Critical Hit employees and people infected with a Cordyceps virus that turns them into nightmare fuel abominations who make clicky sounds

Good luck, and we’ll see if your name gets drawn next week! For everyone else, you can grab The Last of Us Part II from Koodoo, BT Games, Game, Musica, Raru and Takealot.

Last Updated: