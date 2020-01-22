You can download and play all Half-Life games for free in the run up to Half-Life: Alyx’s release

Half-Life: Alyx is the long-awaited next game in the venerable Half-Life series. Unfortunately, it’s a game that many, many Half-Life fans won’t get to play, purely because it’s a VR exclusive. Without the requisite, expensive hardware, it’s out of reach for most. It’s a bit of a downer for fans who’ve been waiting over a decade for more Half-Life – but they can at least be safe in the knowledge that the VR experience doesn’t continue the story, and instead serves as a bit of a prequel to some of the events of Half-Life 2.

Still, if you are going to be playing it, it’d be good to catch up, as Valve notes on the Steam blog.

“The Half-Life: Alyx team believes that the best way to enjoy the new game is to play through the old ones, especially Half-Life 2 and the episodes, so we want to make that as easy as possible.”

They’re making it as easy as possible by giving the games away for free until Half-Life: Alyx’s release in March. That doesn’t give you an awful lot of time to play through the entire Half-Life Library, but it’ll give you something to play if you don’t already own the games on Steam or having nothing else to play considering everything that was supposed to be coming has been delayed.

Says Valve:

From now until Half-Life: Alyx launches, visit the game page of each Half-Life game to install it and play as much as you want, right up until the day Half-Life: Alyx is released!

Here’s which games are included:

Also included in this bundle and available to play for free are:

Unfortunately, it doesn’t include the superior Portal games which, while not explicitly Half-Life games, most exist within the same universe. Anyway, free games! If you haven’t played the, now’s a good time.

