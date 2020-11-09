It feels like every week there’s a new trailer for the Demon’s Souls remake. Why shouldn’t there be? Despite the overall hype of fans who both adored the original and have longed to play it since first playing Dark Souls, I think it’s still a fairly niche title. One that’s somewhat risky to launch with because you’re appealing to a so-called “hardcore” demographic. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also on the table but it feels like we’ve been seeing much more of Demon’s Souls. Not that anyone is complaining, it looks like an absolutely tremendous game.

The 12-minute long video shows off more of the game’s combat and enemies, with Sony Interactive Entertainment creative director Gavin Moore narrating it. He goes into a great amount of depth but some of the more important nuggets to pull from the trailer are the unchanged enemy AI, 3D audio functionality, and haptic feedback implementation.

According to Moore, the actual underlying code of enemy and world behaviour has been entirely unchanged, meaning that if you still have the muscle memory down from playing Demon’s Souls on PS3 you won’t need to relearn enemy movements. 3D audio will ensure you’re not stabbed in the back unexpectedly and the haptic feedback should make the clang of sword against shield more tangible than ever. Supposedly. I’m going by the trailer and you know you shouldn’t completely trust those buggers.

Demon’s Souls will launch alongside the PlayStation 5 on 19 November for us and 10 November for some very fortunate countries. Sucks that we have to wait nine whole days more to eventually get our hands on Demon’s Souls but at least all the guide and trick videos will be up, right?

