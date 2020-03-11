You’ll soon be able to break bricks as LEGO Mario

It makes sense, right? A unity between two corporations that are known for sparking whimsy and childhood nostalgia in everyone to create the ultimate marriage of imagination and unadulterated fun. No, I’m not talking about Hooters and Toys ‘R Us, although one can only imagine that such a bold marketing play would surely revitalise the corporate image that the freaky giraffe has let crumble over the years. I’m talking about the new joint project being headed up by LEGO and Nintendo, both companies known for being pivotal parts of plenty of childhoods and charging ridiculous amounts of money for their products. A match made in heaven, I think.

Or perhaps a match made in the Mushroom Kingdom would be more appropriate as both companies have come together to announce that LEGO Mario will now be a thing. What kind of thing, you ask? Well, we have absolutely no idea. All we’ve got to go on at the moment is a cryptic (and vaguely ominous) tweet by Nintendo highlighting a very LEGO-fied Mario, all down to his creepy little smile. It could be some kind of Mario and LEGO videogame as it wouldn’t be the first time Nintendo’s plumber has crossed over with other franchises; Mario has gone to war with Ubisoft’s Rabbids before in a game that surprised everyone by actually being fairly decent.

It’s more likely to be some kind of LEGO set themed around Mario, much like LEGO is prone to do with wildly popular franchises such as Star Wars, The Avengers and The Simpsons. The little Mario in the tweet does appear to have some kind of electronic…chest-plate? I guess? Perhaps that’s some indication of what we can expect but at this point, who even knows what these kooky corporations are planning?

