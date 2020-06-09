You’re going to want a headset to hear some “cool audio work” in Sony’s rescheduled PlayStation 5 event on Thursday

Rescheduled, retuned and ready to possibly rock and roll! Last week was supposed to be the big reveal of Sony’s long in gestation PlayStation 5 plans, with an event scheduled to show off the power of their new console. Massive upheaval in the not so United States of America saw that original broadcast scuppered, as more important issues were on display and Sony wanted to give those voices space to be heard without stealing their thunder.

This week though? It’s all hands on deck as the PlayStation 5 event kicks off on June 11 at 1PM PT/ 9PM BST. Which in good ol’ African and Central European Time, works out to 10PM. I’ve checked with my mom, and she says just this once I can stay up late to watch the extravaganza. “Thanks for being patient and understanding while we rescheduled this PS5 event for Thursday, Senior Director, SIE Content Communications Sid Shuman explained on the PS Blog.

We needed to step aside so key voices could be heard during this historic and important time. Now that the event is confirmed for June 11, I wanted to add that this pre-taped program will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second. This eased the show’s production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home. The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect. It’s also best if you watch while wearing headphones, if you can — there’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers.

Beyond a decent bump up in visuals and blistering quick loading speeds from Sony’s new proprietary solid state drive technology, audio is a big part of the PlayStation 5 package, with PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny having already mentioned how the 3D positional sound running off of a dedicated chip will create more immersive experiences. How good will it sound? Only one way to find out, and that’s on Thursday.

