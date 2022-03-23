How to Properly Keep a Beard in 2022

There is a certain level of pride a man takes in his beard. Facial hair isn’t easy to grow in some cases, and it is natural to want to take care of it. Unfortunately, men tend to make common mistakes while taking care of their beards.

While the beard itself is at risk, the skin on your face is especially sensitive and requires a delicate touch. Therefore, please keep your eyes peeled on the screen as I share four essential tips to help you maintain a beard in this day and age.

1. Wash Your Beard Regularly

This is an essential step in properly maintaining your facial hair. Like the hair on your head, your beard quickly accumulates dead skin cells and grime. It is essential to have a regular wash and conditioning schedule for your beard to keep it clean and lustrous.

The skin on your face is sensitive and could go haywire if you don’t use the right products. That is why you should conduct adequate research before choosing a beard wash and conditioner brand.

2. Trim your Beard to Match Your Face

If left unchecked, your facial hair can leave you looking somewhat feral. Now, everyone has a different jawline, and it is vital to trim your beard to match your face. That might require some trial and error in the beginning.

Take a week or a month and try different trimming styles. Make a chart from the pictures and determine what style fits you the best. It’s okay to get a second opinion for a fairer analysis. Once you discover a style that accentuates your jawline, explain it to your barber if need be and stick to it.

Some beard styles have grown in popularity in recent times. One of such styles is the faded beard style. You can find pictorial illustrations of the style on WiseBarber’s post. However, there are hundreds of other beard styles and more than enough reference photos online to get you started.

3. Get Your Mustache Involved

Your mustache and beard work hand in hand to define your face. Therefore, you cannot focus on one and neglect the other. You need to put in the same effort when maintaining your mustache (like these here, or these Movember attempts)!

Ensure to wash it regularly and trim it often to keep it within a respectable boundary. Remember, women are very particular about how much lip hair is too much. So whether you’re keeping a beard as part of a one-time costume idea or as part of your day-to-day look, it needs to look sharp.

4. Use Beard Oil

Like finding the right style for your beard, finding the right beard oil can also be tricky. There are many products out there that claim to be what you need. Sadly, not all of them follow through.

But why exactly is the right oil important? Like your hair, your beard can get very dry and sometimes itchy. The factors inciting this vary from the level of humidity to the type of hair you have.

The best way to make sure your beard stays vibrant and properly moisturized is to use good beard oil. Figure out what your beard needs and buy your oil accordingly. If you get this right, an itchy, lack-luster beard could be a thing of this past.

Conclusion

Deciding to grow out your facial hair can be a wonderful experience if you do it the right way. The last thing you would want to do is ruin your facial profile with a splotchy, drab-looking beard.

I hope this article provided you with the information you need to start growing that beard. Best of luck on your journey, and have a wonderful day.

