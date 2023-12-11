Life-Changing Trips You Should Experience at Least Once

What do you want to visit next? With so many places out there to explore, it is definitely not an easy task to choose your next trip. The excitement of discovering new cultures and countries is a feeling that never gets old, no matter how many destinations you have checked off your bucket list. The main things that draw us to certain places are the delicious food, famous attractions and stunning landscapes. And for sure, around the world, some countries will offer unique and life-changing experiences you should try at least once, as they will change your perspective on life and broaden your horizons.

However, planning a trip abroad is no easy feat. With all the travel arrangements you need to make and the visa requirements- which you can find out more about at Visagov.com, there are plenty of factors you need to consider. Still, before you move to the planning part, you must decide where to travel. While all the destinations will surely offer the excitement you are looking for, some places are recognized worldwide for what they provide, so they need to be seen at least once in a lifetime.

If you are looking for life-changing trips, here are some destinations to ensure you have a great adventure.

Italy

Italy deserves a spot on your bucket list, as the country has something to offer in each historic city, like Rome, Naples, Venice and Florence, and this is why it might be hard to pick just a location, says Forbes. Your trip can start in the Eternal City, and then you can head south to see the beautiful Sicily and Amalfi Coast or go north in Tuscany to visit Florence, followed by Venice and Milan.

You will see that with all the incredible food, natural beauty, and fantastic art, you will want to visit Italy all over again. So, the chances that you will return for more of the best pizzas, the velvety tiramisu, the perfect cold taste of gelato, the sunlight spreading across the olive trees and the elegant Roman boutiques are very high.

New Zealand

New Zealand is definitely a destination you should see at least once, thanks to all the beautiful landscapes this country offers, including rolling hills, ancient glaciers and snow-capped mountains. New Zealand is a place of rare beauty, where plenty of blood-pumping activities will keep you entertained and occupied throughout your stay here.

The country is home to unspoiled and diverse scenery with plenty of breathtaking landscapes and a rich diversity unlike any other part of the world, including hot springs, fjords, volcanoes, and rolling green pastures. Also, in New Zealand, you will be able to see the remarkable Māori culture, representing the indigenous people of the location. So, you can take part in unique experiences, such as visiting the Tamaki Māori village, where you will have the chance to discover the life of the communities and learn more about their traditions, songs and food.

Your visit to New Zeeland can’t end until you see the hobbit holes and the famous studio that brought The Lord of the Rings to life, especially if you are a fan of JRR Tolkien’s creations. However, foreign visitors need to apply for a New Zealand eta before entering the country, so ensure you take care of the required legal procedures before planning your trip.

Morocco

The intricate architecture and unique combination of cultural influences make Morocco a unique place on Earth that is unlike any other. In Morocco, you will surely have a rewarding experience only by soaking up the varied and grand architecture, walking around the cities or enjoying the delicious local food. You can try countless things in Morocco, from surfing to shopping and everything in between.

The cities are absolutely stunning, and you will have something to try in each. For example, if you choose to visit Fes, you can see the well-preserved and fascinating ruins of the Roman city of Volubilis, which was once one of the most important cities in the region. Chefchaouen is also a city which needs to be discovered because of its gorgeous blue buildings that add a unique appearance. Or, if you want to spend your Moroccan vacation exploring exotic wares, you can go to the traditional market of Marrakech, where you will find everything from Berber handicrafts to modern electronics.

Iceland

Iceland is a destination known for its dramatic contrasting landscapes and unspoilt nature comprising volcanoes, hot springs, geysers, waterfalls and glaciers, which made the country earn the name of the Land of Fire and Ice. Iceland’s variety ensures that the visitors will be spoilt for choice regarding what they can see and do here.

For example, suppose you want to look at the splendor of local nature. In that case, it will be good to go on a tour of the Ring Road, a famous national road of 1322 km (820 miles) that goes all around the country and connects numerous villages and towns while also providing easy access to some famous landmarks. You can experience numerous adventure activities here, including glacier hiking, ice climbing, snorkeling, caving, or hiking inside a volcano to ensure you have some unforgettable memories.

Egypt

Whether you wish to see the Pyramids of Giza, cruise down the Nile River or visit the ancient Valley of the Kings, Egypt is a destination that will not disappoint, says TravelAndLeisure.com. Egypt is an ancient civilization with a unique magnetism for the modern world. Here, you will have the possibility to go back in time when visiting the world-class museums. Cairo is a city that needs to be seen due to its fantastic variety, as it has arid lands on one side and lush vegetation on the other part, along the banks of the Nile. Currently, Cairo is one of the greatest cities for culture, education, art, media and music in the Arab world, so you need to check it off your bucket list.

There are definitely more destinations worth seeing, including Vietnam, Thailand, Jordan, China, India and so on. However, one thing is sure, no matter what place you have picked, you will definitely have a great time there.

