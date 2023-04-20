The Benefits of ACV and How You Can Take Advantage of Them

There are all sorts of health fads out there, from oil pulling to face yoga. Sometimes it seems like the trends come and go with the seasons. However, some have been around for quite a while. Could that mean they actually work?

One of these tried-and-trusted trends is taking apple cider vinegar. You’ve probably heard it can do just about anything. While it might not be able to cure cancer, it can be beneficial to your health in numerous ways.

The Best Way to Take ACV

First of all, let’s get one thing clear — you don’t have to chug straight apple cider vinegar. Drinking the pure substance might even irritate your stomach or hurt your teeth due to its acidity. Luckily, there are easier and more pleasant ways to take advantage of ACV’s benefits these days.

ACV supplements are a recent addition to the health market. They come in a variety of forms, from pills to chewable tablets. However, one of the yummiest options out there are ACV gummies. You’ll get a nice fruity flavor in a little treat that’s good for you.

According to numogummies.com, these supplements contain a concentrated amount of ACV, so that you can experience its health-boosting effects. Many are also paired with vitamins and minerals that further increase ACV’s benefits, like vitamin C.

Why Should You Take It?

Okay, so now you know an easier way to consume ACV. But you’re probably still wondering why you would want to. Here are some of the top reasons ACV is beneficial to your health:

It Improves Digestion

ACV is made by fermenting apple juice. The fermentation process is known to create lots of healthy bacteria, also called probiotics. You’ve probably heard people talk about how kombucha is full of probiotics (source). That’s because it’s made in the same way, except many people aren’t a fan of its unique flavor.

Probiotics are a great addition to the microbiome of your gut. By consuming this supplement, you introduce healthy bacteria into your body. This will balance out your digestive system, which ultimately results in better digestion. A balanced gut works more efficiently, meaning it can process food more easily and your trips to the bathroom can be more regular.

Additionally, ACV has been linked to reducing bloating. This could also be related to the balancing of the bacteria in the gut. Whatever the cause, it can help with the discomfort of a bloated tummy.

It Helps Kill Bacteria

Have you ever used vinegar mixed with water to clean your floors or windows? There’s a reason why so many people swear by vinegar as a cleaning agent. It’s actually been used for this reason for centuries, and it’s proven to be effective.

The acidic properties in vinegar are known to kill bad bacteria, also known as pathogens. These germs are what multiply in your body, spreading illness or infection. When in your system, ACV does the same to pathogens inside your body as vinegar does to germs in your house. The vinegar will kill excess unhealthy bacteria, thus improving your chances of not getting sick.

This is another reason why ACV supplements are commonly paired with vitamin C. The vitamin will boost your overall immunity, while the ACV will attack the germs. They’re a match made in heaven.

It Can Help You Lose Weight

It has been rumored for a while that ACV can help with losing weight, but it was finally confirmed to be true. A 2009 study here found a promising connection between ACV and weight loss. In the study’s group of people who took ACV every day for 12 weeks, all of them lost at least a couple pounds.

There are different thought processes among scientists on how this works. Some claim ACV is an effective appetite suppressant, leaving users feeling full for longer periods of time. However, others disagree and say it simply limits body fat production.

ACV is not guaranteed to work in this way for everyone. However, there’s a high likeliness that the supplement will help with the loss of at least a few pounds. It won’t hurt to try, anyway.

It Boosts Heart Health

Heart disease is an unfortunately common cause of death. The more you can do to prevent it, the better. In 2021, Healthline reported that ACV was found to be effective against certain heart health problems. These included lowering blood pressure and reducing cholesterol levels.

Having high blood pressure can wear out your heart and arteries more quickly. High cholesterol causes a buildup of fatty plaque in your veins, making blood flow more difficult. Both of these conditions add unnecessary strain to the heart and circulatory system.

Give It a Try

In this day and age, it’s easier than ever to access dietary supplements that can help improve your health. Additionally, there are tastier ways to ingest what you need, like ACV in gummy form. With all the options out there, you can decide what works best for you and your body.

Some people still might consider ACV’s health benefits an old wive’s tale. However, science has proven otherwise. And now that you know multiple ways it can improve your health, what’s stopping you from trying it out? As they say, ‘don’t knock it ‘till you try it.’

