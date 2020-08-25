Razer’s PC gaming mice have regularly proven to be some of the best kit in the world today. Out of all of them, the Deathadder V2 arguably remains the best of the lot. It has a decent price, it won’t cramp your hand up after hours of use and it has some of the most satisfying clicks that your fingers will ever experience.

So imagine then what that same mouse would be like, if it was designed for people with more dainty digits and precious palms? Fortunately, I am that fella. A baby-handed writer, equipped with the most slender of digits and smoothest of palms that have never done a day’s honest manual labour. It’s not my fault, I suffer from a rare bone-idle affliction.

The Razer Deathadder Mini is everything you’d expect from a mouse that has been caught in a shrink ray. Straight out of the box, the first thing you’ll notice is just how non-existent its weight is, without the need to shave precious grams off of its build by transforming itself into a cheese grater. At 62 grams, it’s astonishingly easy to pick for even the most feeble-muscled user, and I swear I’ve picked up feathers heavier than this mouse.

The cable that comes with the Deathadder Mini is light as well, and together the duo make for some easy arm curls. It’s flexible, is braided and lengthy enough to do some Indiana Jones cosplay with. The caveat here, is that some downgrades were necessary for the Deathadder to be compressed into a smaller and lighter frame. One issue I did have with the mouse, was that the matte finish didn’t feel textured enough for my tastes.

There’s a slippery element to the otherwise sturdy shell, that makes it slightly awkward to rest your palm on and a bit more challenging should you get into some heated competition along the way, palms sweatier than Eminem;s first night at a battle rap showdown. This can fortunately be remedied easily, as Razer has included some handy grip tape in the box. It’s also a mouse that definitely favours right-handed users more than lefties, thanks to the design of the grooves and the placement of buttons.

You’ve got fewer buttons to play with, which means that you’ll need to rely on presets if you like having certain functions mapped to your mouse. The DPI has also been reduced, down from 20,000 to 8500 on the Deathadder Mini. Unless you’re a competitive gamer who strives to shave fractions of a second off of their response time in games, this isn’t exactly a dealbreaker. I’ve been using the Deathadder Mini for two weeks, between image and video editing, writing and a few games on the side. Whether it was indie or more big budget fare, the mouse did its job.

It responded as I expected it to, it never skipped a scroll and it allowed me to game comfortably. Simple and elegant. In creating a smaller mouse, Razer has given pro gamers a handy backup and casual users a reliable device that’s up to any task that you give it.

Last Updated:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

