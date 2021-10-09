7 Incredibly Essential Tech Tools For Real Estate Agents

Being a real estate agent is synonymous with multitasking all the time. From coordinating with your clients, scheduling showings, closing deals, to targeting new potential clients – an agent has to be a technology expert. With the pandemic came the need for useful technical tools for real estate agents to be up and running in the hot-selling market.

Covid-19 may have forced us to be socially distant but thanks to technology, the businesses can now be done with just a few taps. A real estate agent must stay up with the trends and technology of the market to be ahead of the curve. In this article, you will find a comprehensive list of incredibly useful tech tools every real estate agent must-have.

Agents, start taking notes!

Sierra Interactive:

A customer relationship management tool designed to help real estate agents to improve their organic ranking, Sierra Interactive is the only platform that offers Google Ad management at no additional cost. Not only does it manage the ads, but also takes care of your website, helps in generating leads and converting them, has fully automated follow-up plans, and the option to create custom listing alerts.

Services offered: Real estate website, CRM, lead generation, lead conversion, AI, selling property websites, home valuation.

Padstyler:

82% of home buyers said a staged home has made it easier to visualize the property as their future home and simplified their decision-making process. Virtual staging of your home has unlimited benefits and can help you attract more buyers. With buyers having a short span of interest, these high-quality photos help the buyer to imagine how well he would fit in the space.

Services offered: Virtual home staging, virtual furniture placement, virtual remodeling, virtual landscaping, floor plans.

Structurely:

This Artificial Intelligence-based lead generation platform simplifies responding, following up, and qualifying potential leads. Whenever a lead tries to contact you through your website, Facebook, or any other social media platform, Structurely’s chatbot named Aisa Holmes engages with the client round the clock.

Say goodbye to the fear of not being able to reply to the clients on time because this AI-based tech tool is at your rescue to give insightful and quick responses. You can take the conversation ahead at any point in time to set up a meeting.

Services offered: Objection handling, real estate scripts, long-term follow-up, 24/7 immediate response, join live any time, website and mobile apps.

HelloSign:

The days of printing and driving down the client’s place to deliver the documents are almost gone, thanks to tech tools like HelloSign. Now collect e-signatures on legally binding documents from remote clients without any hassle. The price for this tool depends on the number of documents you want to send.

Services offered: A free version is available for signing 3 documents.

Evernote:

When you’re an agent, multitasking becomes your middle name. With numerous tasks to do, you may often forget a few. Avoid that with Evernote. This tech tool is your savior because this helps you maintain all your notes, especially one for the buyer and one for the seller. Evernote syncs all the devices that you have it installed on, to make sure you never miss an update.

Services offered: Calendar, documents scanning, templates, tasks, web clipper, sync and organize.

Closing Cost Calculator:

The sellers you’re working with would usually have a fair idea about their house’s closing cost. However, pulling a closing cost calculator app into your phone is always a good idea to see if a few dollars are fluctuating and show the difference right there to the client.

Services offered: At Houzeo, the closing cost calculator gives you an accurate selling price of a property after considering all the factors.

Truplace:

Sometimes, good pictures won’t always do your job. There are some buyers who go the conventional way and rely on floor plans. Truplace is a tech tool that helps real estate agents to layout/virtual tour setup as they swipe through photos as they go through each room.

Services offered: Gives buyers a better perspective of your listing by providing an accurate virtual floor plan.

In the times when the real estate industry is booming, the people associated with it should also move along with the trends. Leveraging real estate tech tools can help the agents be updated with what is going on and stay ahead of the game. These technologically able tools are gaining popularity, thus making the agents comfortable using them.

