Netflix is making a social distancing series under quarantine conditions

It seems that making an award-winning show is not merely enough for some studios, and now the new challenge is trying to see who can make the best hit show from their house during their lockdown. We’ve seen a few efforts from people making projects from the comfort of their homes and now Netflix is getting into the act with arguably their biggest project yet.

Titled Social Distance, the new project will see the creative team behind their hit series Orange Is The New Black tackling the theme of social distancing. The show will be scripted, produced, and directed remotely with the cast acting and filming themselves from their homes. I’m personally eager to see how they can maintain their usual high production standards for this one and make something worth watching around the topic.

A note from the EP’s pic.twitter.com/w5LYPEGtRa — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 28, 2020

The project will take the form of an anthology series with each episode presenting a different story and a different set of characters, but all carrying a similar theme. Along with the same production team from Orange is the New Black, the series will be directed by Diego Velsaco, who also directed a few episodes of the show with Hilary Weisman Graham serving as showrunner.

Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance. We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together,” the statement reads.

The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel close to one another.

The announcement did not reveal exactly how the show plans to tell stories revolving around the topic, who its cast will be or provide any release dates for it yet, though I would imagine they will be trying to get this show out as soon as possible while the issue is at its most relevant.

