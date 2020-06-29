A $70 million sci-fi film will feature an AI actor in the lead role

If you thought just because you have natural acting talent that your profession would be safe from being taken over by artificial intelligence, then it appears that you are wrong. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that a new film is in development, which features a completely CGI actor by the name of Erica who was created by Japanese scientists and programmed with the intent purpose of acting.

Unlike traditional animated films which feature digitally drawn characters, Erica will actually be reading from a script and taking direction from a director just like any ordinary actor would. The actor is the brainchild of scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa. Knowing that acting is more than just a series of code, the duo had to train and coach her in replicating human emotions through method acting.

Since Erica has no emotional memories or life experiences to draw from, they helped Erica develop her character through experiencing the scenes as a method actor would, adjusting her body language, emotions, and speed as they went. I’m guessing that crying on call is probably going to be a little bit easier for the AI creation though.

In other methods of acting, actors involve their own life experiences in the role. But Erica has no life experiences. She was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate her motions and emotions through one-on-one sessions, such as controlling the speed of her movements, talking through her feelings and coaching character development and body language. Sam Khoze

As for the movie itself, the sci-fi film is titled b and explores the journey of an artificially intelligent woman, Erica, named after the robot actress playing her, as she escapes from the lab that gave birth to her.

The film, from the minds of visual effects supervisor Eric Pham, Tarek Zohdy, and Sam Khoze, does not have a director yet, though they have already started to film some of Erica’s scenes. The project has a massive budget of $70 million and whether it turns out to be any good or not, could pave the way for the future of AI actors who could be capable of putting together some remarkable performances without ever complaining and pushing back.

