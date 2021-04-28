Acer getting into the storage game with new Biwin manufactured products

Popular computer brand Acer is getting into the flash storage and memory business, thanks to the help of Chinese company Biwin who will be making components under the company’s branding. The news was announced by Acer in a new blog post, which will see the launch of several new Acer branded SSD drives and RAM modules coming onto the market.

On the SSD front, the partnership will start off with three different models. A 2.5-inch SATA SSD called the SA100, which will come in different sizes up to a 1.92TB version with up to a 560MB/s read speed. Next in the line-up is the RE100, which also comes in a 2.5-inch form factor but has configurations of up to 4TB and with its read and write speeds topping out at 560MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively. Lastly, there will be a faster PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD called the FA100 that will come in capacities of up to 2TB but features some blindingly fast read and write speeds of up to 3,300MB/s and 2,700MB/s, respectively.

As for the RAM that will be on offer, they will come in both desktop and laptop assortments with capacities from 4GB to 32GB per stick, with up to 3,600MHz in speed. Decent speeds which should put this new Acer brand up there with the best, if they can deliver on the quality.

It might seem like an easy way to get into the space with Acer basically utilising another company to do all the work for them, but they are not the only ones utilizing Biwin’s hardware, as the company also puts out HP-branded products too. How these Acer ones will differ from the HP brand though will remain to be seen. It will also be interesting to see if the Acer name can actually sell more of these products along the way and lead to more sales for Biwin.

Last Updated: