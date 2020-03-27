Apple’s CarPlay to finally support third-party mapping apps

If you own a decent car with a smart display screen and an iPhone, then no doubt Apple’s CarPlay is a feature that you use on your regular commutes. After all, it’s the best way of experiencing your iPhone while driving and giving you access to all the features that make you live your iPhone in the first place.

Quite honestly though, the worst part about Apple’s CarPlay technology is that it forces you to use some of Apple’s own products and not third-party apps, especially on the map and navigation front as you are forced to use Apple Maps software to navigate you around. And while Apple Maps has made significant progress over the years, it’s no Google Maps and definitely lacks the accuracy and features of its big rival.

Thankfully though Apple is not getting nasty about this and rather than just hold out and keep users confined to their own mapping software the new Apple CarPlay updates on iOS 13.4 now changes this to allow for third-party software, meaning that you can now use the far superior Google Maps and Waze over Apple’s built-in one. Which means you can finally stop getting lost or taken on the path with the most traffic and finally navigate the city with confidence while still showing off your expensive Apple device to all your friends.

Alongside third-party support for navigation apps, iOS 13.4 also adds in-call information to the CarPlay dashboard, alongside highly requested features for other Apple products, like mouse and trackpad support for iPads

