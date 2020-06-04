Apple’s new iPads will have 5G

I think we could see Apple’s dominance on the tablet market finally coming to an end, as a new rumour suggests that the 2021 iPads for next year will be coming out with 5G. With conspiracy nuts and many a fool out there proclaiming that 5G is the end of the world, perhaps we may finally see them not buy devices like this. I say that jokingly though, as I know many Apple users are perfectly normal people who just prefer to spend a little more on their quality products.

A new rumour sparked by Apple leaker L0vetodream on Twitter is claiming that Apple’s 2021 iPad Pros will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem to help the company take advantage of both sub-6GHz 5G and the faster mmWave 5G and ensure that their tablets are fast whenever working over these connections.

with mini led and 5G X55 baseband https://t.co/1C57Oms2HX — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 3, 2020

According to the rumour, the new iPad Pro could also have a Mini-LED display. Something which Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also stated in December that a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED could launch in Q3 2020. Kuo said that Apple is interested in Mini-LED panels because they offer similar benefits to OLED screens, such as localized dimming and a wide colour gamut.

L0vetodream is an anonymous Twitter account, so it’s unclear who is behind it. But the account has recently shared some rumours that have turned out to be true, including that the new iPhone SE would come in three different colours and storage configurations. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that 5G technology is coming to the newest iPads as Apple tends to always try and stick to cutting edge innovation. In fact, I think 5G should come standard on everything so all those nut jobs who believe it’s going to cause problems can not use anything and stay off the internet.

