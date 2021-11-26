Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for Mobile Phones – The Top 5

Demand for the best Bluetooth wireless headphones for mobile phones has increased considerably over the past few years. One of the main reasons for the was the coronavirus pandemic. At the start of the pandemic, thousands of people were told to work from home, and although the pandemic is now under control and people have been told that they can return to work, many of them are still choosing to work from home, meaning they are still relying on their smartphones.

The pandemic also led to thousands of people losing their jobs and being unable to find new ones. Because of this, they had to find new ways to fill their free time. Evidence suggests that one of the ways many people did this was by exercising. However, exercising is not always the most enjoyable activity, which is why some chose to purchase wireless headphones for their smartphones, which allowed them to listen to their favourite music while running around the block or cycling to the park.

But are Bluetooth wireless headphones worth the money? The simple answer is yes. There are many advantages to owning a pair of Bluetooth headphones. Not only do they offer exceptional call quality, but they are also easy to store too. If you like the idea of owning a pair of Bluetooth wireless headphones for your smartphone, here are some of the best options available to you…

Best Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for Mobile Phones

1. Bowers and Wilkins PI7 – Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for Mobile Phones – Gold Award

Img Source – T3

One of the best types of Bluetooth wireless headphones for mobile phones is the Bowers and Wilkins PI7. Not only do they offer amazing sound quality, but they also look stunning too. However, compared to most other headphones on this list, they are fairly expensive to buy.

Thanks to there being such a large choice of Bluetooth wireless headphones, and the huge price differences, lots of people find it hard to choose the correct product for them. If you are finding it hard to choose the perfect pair of Bluetooth wireless headphones, the good news is that there are lots of websites that will help you to make a more confident decision. One site that allows you to compare the top 10 best options for many things, including Bluetooth headphones, is top10.com. It’s a quality source of information about a wide range of services and products. Check for more info here.

2. Nura NuraTrue – Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for Mobile Phones – Silver Award

Img Source – Tech Advisor

One of the main advantages of the Nura NuraTrue headphones is that they can be perfectly tuned to your ears using the accompanying app. This app is amazing; not only does it allow you to alter the volume and sound of the earbuds, but it also analyses how well the buds fit into your ears too. And this is not the only reason you should buy these headphones, the Nura NuraTrue headphones also offer amazing noise cancellation, they are fast charging, and they support hi-res audio too.

3. Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 – Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for Smart Phones – Bronze Award

Img Source – Rtings.com

There are lots of beautiful Bluetooth wireless headphones on the market, however, none of them is as stunning as the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 headphones. These headphones come in a small carry case that looks as if it is made for transporting expensive luxury jewellery.

However, there are a couple of downsides to the Bang and Olufsen headphones. One downside is that the battery life is not amazing, and another downside is that they are fairly expensive to purchase. But, as long as you are willing to take a charger with you on your travels, and you are not looking for a cheap stocking filler, these are a great pick.

4. Microsoft Surface Earbuds

Img Source – The Verge

While many people think that Microsoft products are expensive, this is not true with the Microsoft Surface earbuds. These earbuds are very reasonable to buy. But are they any good? The good news is that Microsoft Surface earbuds are just as good as some of the other products on our list. They not only sound fairly good – they also have an app that allows you to make alterations to the sound and volume too. However, the design of the earbuds is a little bit unorthodox, meaning they will not suit everyone’s tastes.

5. Sony WF-1000XM4

Img Source – Trusted Reviews

If you are looking for noise-cancelling audiophile headphones for gaming, you cannot go far wrong with the Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones. These headphones not only sound amazing, with full-bodied audio, but they are also extremely comfortable to wear, and they offer outstanding call quality too.

Wireless Bluetooth headsets are extremely useful pieces of equipment for anyone who relies on their phones heavily. With many of us now choosing to work from home, we use our smartphones more than we ever have before for everything from ordering our favourite meals from food delivery apps, to staying in touch with our friends, family, and colleagues. This means that choosing the best wireless Bluetooth headset is crucial. If you are looking for a pair of Bluetooth wireless headphones for your mobile phone, then why not consider some of the options we have listed above?

Last Updated: