Competition: Win a Crucial P1 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD to give your PC a boost!

It’s pretty simple. Adding an SSD to your desktop or laptop is the simplest and most effective way to breathe life into an older machine, or dramatically speed up even a newer. Because they don’t rely on platters and all of that physical movement, solid-state drives are unfathomably faster than regular old hard drives. And, when they’re NVMe drives, they’re even faster, as they’re not hindered by the slower SATA bus.

Thanks to the fine folks at Crucial, we’ve got one of their 500GB P1 NVMe M.2 SSD’s to give away. It’s worth about R1400.

Says Crucial:

“Whether you are trying to get in the game faster or store all your precious memories, the Crucial P1 SSD delivers. Capacities start at 500GB and scale to 1TB. Accelerate performance with the latest NVMe PCIe technology. The P1 is designed to be the only storage upgrade you need — storage, speed, and dependability. Accelerate everything.”

Of course, you’ll need to have a laptop or desktop that supports M.2 drives. Whether you use it as a system drive or just as storage to speed up your games, it’ll make a monumental difference to your general computing experience. Heck, even if you don’t have a PC you could use it in an external M.2 enclosure to give your PS4 or Xbox One a boost. Want to win it? Yeah, of course you do.

How do you win it? Well, just fill in this here form. You’re allowed one entry per unique email address and must reside within South Africa to be eligible. Also, commenting on this post will net you a bonus entry; just tell us why you want the drive. The competition will run until 2 February 2020, with the winner announced on the site on Monday 3 February 2020.

Good luck–and thanks once again to Crucial for supplying the prize.

Last Updated: