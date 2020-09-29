Dell announces new XPS 13 updates

Along with all the other big tech companies releasing their new hardware updates for the year ahead, comes news from Dell who has just announced new updates to its popular XPS range. For those unfamiliar with the Dell XPS brand, it is arguably one of the more high-quality Windows-powered laptops available that takes some of the high quality and slim form-factor design queues from Apple’s MacBook and packs even more powerful specs inside of itself. It’s not just one of the best Dell machines that money can buy and one of the best laptops you can find today.

With all that being said, how exactly can Dell continue to improve? By making it faster of course. Both the new XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 will be powered by the latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, which includes Intel Xe Integrated graphics. Along with faster memory running LPDDR4x at 4,267MHz, the new Dell machines will also support Thunderbolt 4, which is becoming a little more commonplace for new Intel devices.

As for external updates, Dell has just found a way to once again reduce some of the bezel sizes to give an even greater screen-to-body ratio, despite the previous model already boasting relatively small lines. The colours will also be changing with the “platinum silver” and “arctic white” of previous models being replaced by “platinum silver with black carbon fibre composite palm rest” or “frost with arctic white woven glass fibre palm rests.”. So essentially, the same colours with a little more deviation thrown in.

Perhaps most interesting was the announcement of a new developer edition of the XPS 13 which is the first Linux based PC in the XPS range and first laptop to come preloaded with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The latest Ubuntu operating system which is compatible with many developer tools and should integrate nicely for many companies. Dell is reportedly also offering a free Ubuntu update to any XPS 13 owner who wants to switch their system over at any point in time.

This is probably not going to do enough to convince you to upgrade your existing XPS device, but if you are in the market for a new machine and have the cash to afford the best money can buy, then these are certainly options to consider. Local prices have yet to be confirmed but the XPS 13 retail price will start from $999 (R17 000) and the 2-in-1 from $1249 (R21 500). These prices will increase based on the processor, RAM and storage that you require.

