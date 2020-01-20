Google to finally kill off its Chrome Apps

Remember that time when you downloaded a Chrome app to help make your browsing experience better? Me neither. In what should surprise absolutely no one, 9to5Google is reporting that Google has revealed a timeline on when they will be bringing Chroma apps to a close. In June 2022 Chrome apps will stop entirely, depending on the platform you’re on. I’m personally surprised they were still going in the first place.

A Chrome app was essentially a web-based app that you can install in Chrome that looks and functions like an app you’d launch from your desktop. A nice idea, in theory, especially considering that when the concept was first released, not a lot of apps were available on Linux or the Android platform in the way they are today.

The idea found little traction with developers though who preferred to focus on getting their apps to run natively. And with progressive web apps only growing in popularity over the years, it made the whole thing a little pointless. This and the fact that Chrome killed your memory and made using said apps incredibly frustrating. In fact, just over 3 years ago there was a report from Google saying that it would end support for Chrome apps on Windows, macOS, and Linux because approximately only one percent of users on those platforms were actively using packaged Chrome apps. That was 2016 and the world has long since moved on from there.

I’m personally not aware of any Chrome apps still around, but if you are one of the few that still use them, well you have two years to start getting yourself off them. And I’m sure by that time there will be a suitable replacement anyway that is available natively.

