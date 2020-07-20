KFC is looking to make 3D bio-printed chicken nuggets

If you’re not Darryn, chances are you have decent food tastes and are not a fan of KFC. Yes, while their original recipe chicken may be “finger-licking good”, they are also so incredibly fatty and oily. To many a food connoisseur, the thought of eating their processed chicken can lead to them filling the nearest toilet bowl with regret.

Well, prepare to possibly dunk on their chicken even more as the company has announced an attempt to create the world’s first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets, part of its “restaurant of the future” concept. The chicken restaurant chain will work with Russian company 3D Bioprinting Solutions to develop bioprinting technology that will “print” chicken meat, using chicken cells and plant material. Yeah, that just sounds gross.

3D bioprinting technologies, initially widely recognized in medicine, are nowadays gaining popularity in producing foods such as meat. In the future, the rapid development of such technologies will allow us to make 3D-printed meat products more accessible and we are hoping that the technology created as a result of our cooperation with KFC will help accelerate the launch of cell-based meat products on the market

Interestingly, bioprinted nuggets would be more environmentally friendly to produce than standard chicken meat according to a study by the American Environmental Science and Technology Journal, as it uses significantly fewer greenhouse emissions than traditional chicken farming. Though, I’d imagine for many people looking to actually eat “chicken”, that would be the least of their problems.

KFC plans to have its bio-printed nuggets ready for final testing in Moscow later this year, though it will be interesting to see if there is any uptake on the concept or not. Mind you, if KFC fans can stomach those dunked wings, they could probably stomach anything.

Oh, and for the record, these 3D bio-printed nuggets are made with animal cells and so therefore, are not vegetarian or vegan friendly.

Last Updated: