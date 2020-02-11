Here’s what you can probably expect from Samsung Unpacked 2020 tonight

It’s official! The year in smartphone technolust is about to kick off tonight, with the first of the big three in the industry flexing their considerable biceps in showcasing what consumers can expect from their brand. While Huawei and Apple will no doubt have something to show off in the next couple of months, Samsung is making the first move tonight at their unpacked event. So what can you expect from it?

After a number of leaks, the Samsung S20 is all but confirmed at this point. The expectation for tonight is that Samsung will unveil three models of the Galaxy S20: A vanilla S20, a heftier S20+ and the premium S2) Ultra. All three models will pack QHD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate straight out of the box and a Snapdragon 865 processor for powerful stuff doing. Like playing Fortnite.

Beyond that, leaks suggest that the S20 and S20+ models will have 128gb of internal storage, microSD card expansion, a 12MP primary camera, ultrawide camera and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It’s the S20 Ultra which will probably grab all the headlines though, as it crams up to 512GB of internal storage, 16GB of RAM and a gargantuan 6.9 inch screen into its stainless steel body. It also has a chunkier camera that includes a ludicrous 108MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, time-of-flight sensor and a 10x optical zoom camera that can use software to go up to 100x digital zoom. Madness.

On the other and cooler side of the equation, Samsung will also be pissing Motorola off with their own foldable phone in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip according to rumours. You’ve got a clamshell design and while the hardware won’t give the S20 line a run for its money, a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM and a 3300 mAh battery ain’t nothing to sneeze at.

Beyond all that, you can probably expect to see the latest in the Galaxy Buds range and probably something about Google. Probably. We’ll find out tonight what’s really up when Samsung Unpacked kicks off at 9PM.

