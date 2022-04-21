How Technology is Changing the Way we Charter Yachts and Boats

Chartering a yacht or boat for a holiday was once a process that took a lot of planning and organisation. However, technological advancements over the last couple of decades and digitalisation has made booking a charter a much easier and pleasant experience.

Yacht chartering has become increasingly popular over the last few years and in the year 2019, the global yacht charter industry was valued at approximately $10.91 billion US dollars (source). It is anticipated that by 2028 the industry will have achieved an impressive CAGR of around 25 percent, says CNBC.

Luxury cruising has long been popular with high-net-worth individuals and A-list celebrities, but now that booking a charter has become more accessible the market demographics have become increasingly diverse. Groups of friends, families and couples all try sailing, whether it’s sailing between islands in the Mediterranean or Asian Pacific or enjoying a relaxing break out at sea in the Caribbean.

Greece is one of the top locations as it has so many islands to explore, as is Spain, Italy, Croatia and Malta. Yacht hotels are also very popular in the South of France, where wealthy tourists are known to indulge in luxury hotels.

Further afield places such as Thailand also have a growing charter market. Some of the islands off Thailand are only accessible by this means of transport and so boat hire is very appealing for those that enjoy exploring lesser-known places.

Technology has transformed the chartering industry

As accessibility to the internet and the tech that supports it has advanced, simplifying the booking process or yachting and boating trips has become possible. Using sites such as Borrowaboat, prospective travellers can arrange to charter a vessel from their computers, smartphones or tablets.

Before this was possible, chartering a yacht or boat would require the help of a specialist travel agent or recommendation from a friend or family member. However, now anyone can log onto a site like Borrow A Boat and search for their chosen vessel in a location of their choosing.

There is a huge amount of choice, and you are now able to filter your search to find a charter within a specific price range and find a boat that is manufactured by a certain company and set the maximum age you are happy for it to be.

Site users just need to select the type of boat they want, the location and the number of guests and they will have plenty of options to choose from. Pictures of each listing and reviews from fellow travellers help them to decide whether a certain yacht or boat is right for them and their adventure.

Booking a charter is now just as easy as booking a typical all-inclusive hotel break. Due to the digitalisation of the booking process, it is unsurprising that the global charter market continues to thrive, and it is likely that demand will grow in the years ahead.

So, why consider chartering a yacht on holiday? There are many reasons to consider a yacht charter for your next trip abroad. Here are just some of the many benefits to booking this kind of holiday:

Perfect base for diving and snorkelling, as well as water sports

A yacht, catamaran or any type of boat can work as the perfect base for some many holiday activities.

If sailing in calmer waters, scuba diving and snorkelling is a great way to see some underwater marine life. This might be done out in the open water or in a bay or sea cave.

Scuba diving can be expensive when done as a group activity at a diving school. But if you are already trained and have access to your own equipment then diving from your boat is a convenient option.

On larger vessels you may even be able to take water sports equipment out with you, such as jet skis or kayaks. This makes chartering a yacht or boat the ideal holiday option for thrill seekers that like to be out on the water as much as possible.

Efficient mode of transport for island hopping

A charter is of course a very efficient option if you plan to travel between islands or want a fast way of travelling to a different coastal area. Rather than relying on pre-booked boat trips or ferries, you can simply wake up and sail to your chosen destination if the conditions are right.

More control over your holiday itinerary

When staying in a hotel you may find yourself stuck to an itinerary, especially if you have booked all-inclusive and have set mealtimes. On your charter, you can travel where you want, when you want.

If you have hired a skipper, they will be able to help you plan your trip and will be able to give good insight on local hotspots to visit.

Booking a yacht or boat charter has never been easier thanks to the latest tech and digitalisation. We can expect to see many more people choosing this type of holiday in the years ahead.

